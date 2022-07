A Sangamon County deputy is being credited for saving the lives of two people in a recent fire. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Travis Koester was on a separate call for service on June 29th when he spotted smoke and flames coming from a business on South MacArthur. Koester radioed in the fire and then attempted to gain access to the locked building to make sure no one was inside the upstairs apartment. An Ameren employee who observed the situation pulled in and gave Koester a pry bar, which he used to enter the building and rescue two elderly women from the fire.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO