Climate activists glue themselves to paintings including copy of ‘The Last Supper’

Climate activists are speaking out about the state of the world and they’re doing it in a unique way.

The protestors who were part of the group “Just Stop Oil” glued themselves to various works of art over the past few days, including the frame surrounding a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” that hangs at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, The Associated Press reported.

They also spray-painted “no new oil” across the wall below the painting, Express reported.

Police were called to the Royal Academy “upon the protesters’ request,” the AP reported.

The iconic artwork was chosen because people are experiencing a food crisis, which the activists said is partially caused by rising temperatures across the globe.

Two other activists glued themselves to the frame of John Constable’s “The Hay Wain,” which hangs in London’s National Gallery, the AP reported. The frame of the Constable work was damaged, as was the varnish on the surface of the painting, as the activists hung their own version of the painting depicting “an apocalyptic vision of the future,” Express reported. Both were repaired and the painting has been rehung.

The group also glued themselves to other paintings in the U.K., including Vincent van Gogh’s “Peach Trees in Bloom,” CNN reported.

They also protested by sitting down on the track during the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Six people were charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance in that case, the AP reported.

“Just Stop Oil” wants the British government from granting licenses to new oil and gas projects.

Not all people agree with the group’s actions, saying that they are being extreme and “selfish,” BBC News reported. Politicians have fired back at the group, saying that the protests are causing lives to be “brought to a standstill.”

