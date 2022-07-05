ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Climbers with no gear get stuck on Colorado rock slab when the surface gets too hot

By Maddie Capron
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Colorado rock slab was too hot for two climbers to bear. Two climbers were attempting to climb a rock formation west of Boulder with no gear on Sunday, July 3, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. The climbers were free soloing...

