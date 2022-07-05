Climbers with no gear get stuck on Colorado rock slab when the surface gets too hot
By Maddie Capron
Wichita Eagle
4 days ago
A Colorado rock slab was too hot for two climbers to bear. Two climbers were attempting to climb a rock formation west of Boulder with no gear on Sunday, July 3, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. The climbers were free soloing...
To those unfamiliar with rock climbing, a hot rock wall might not sound like much of a concern. However, those well-versed in the sport know the pain that can come with attempting to climb a big wall on a sunny day. Two free solo climbers found out the hard way...
Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend.
The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
With residents set to move into a new safe-camping site at 221 Federal Boulevard on July 7, I took the opportunity to spend the night before in one of the site's pallet shelters. Crafted by Pallet, a company in Washington state, the shelter is made of pre-fabricated panels that are...
While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
If you decide to travel through Denver International Airport (DIA), be careful where you change. DIA recently installed some new windows in the bathrooms that give airport-goers a fantastic view of the planes as they taxi and take off, but the pilots and passengers on those planes also have a view of you.
A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
Tijuana, Baja California — The FGE of Tijuana has started an investigation into the death of a Guatemalan woman. The woman, identified as Maria C, was the wife of the Guatemalan Consul for Denver, Colorado. On July 4, Maria C traveled to Tijuana from Denver for cosmetic surgery. After...
DENVER (KDVR) — A car break-in, caught on camera, went south when the owner walked out to the crooks in action. In North Park Hill, right across from a school playground, Ring camera video captured the minutes after Adam Vicarel got home from work Tuesday. “It was dinner time...
Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man now facing charges in connection with an April fire in Castle Rock fatally stabbed his mother and then left the smoke-filled home with his paraplegic uncle still inside with no way to escape, an arrest affidavit says. Matthew Buchanan, 32, was arrested May...
Some Airbnb hosts have been getting hacked -- some losing thousands of dollars in rental revenue, others seeing strangers show up at their doors ready to rent out listings that haven't been active for years. Online forums and blogs show it's been happening to people across the country, but CBS Colorado has learned it's also happening to hosts in the Centennial State.
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Havens family has credited their chihuahua pit bull-mix, Lady, with saving their four kids from a mountain lion that was stalking them in their front yard. “If she had not been there this would have been a very different tragedy. I could have...
A tuber died after he was flipped out of his raft in a dangerous and roaring Colorado river, deputies said. Four people were tubing in Clear Creek on Tuesday, July 5, when they were tossed from their tubes, The Denver Channel reported. A woman was found clinging to a rock...
Karen’s Diner will be located at 16th St. Mall Denver, CO 80202 from September 17 to November 27, according to Aden Levin, director of Viral Ventures Global — the company responsible for creating the incoming Karen experience. As aforementioned, the intriguingly nasty concept that is Karen’s Diner was...
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
Comments / 3