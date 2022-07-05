Breaking: Washington County settles medical bills at the county's jail

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of June. There were a total of 4,519 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 914 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 396 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 219 rescue squad calls dispatched, 4 ambulance calls along with 30 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 235 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 93 subpoenas, 32 show cause summons and 346 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 63 protective orders along with processing 92 people on 173 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 64,000 miles with only 218 of these miles on transports moving 1 mental health patient and 2 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 8 funerals and unlocked 38 vehicles for citizens. Y’all did a lot better job of not locking yourself out of your cars last month than you have in a long time.

LEE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO