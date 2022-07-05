ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Camilla Parker Bowles’ Magazine Cover Shoot With Kate Middleton

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL; DR:

  • Kate Middleton photographed Camilla Parker Bowles for the cover of Country Life magazine’s July 13 issue.
  • Camilla Parker Bowles suggested Kate Middleton take her photograph.
  • Kate Middleton, according to the magazine’s editor, made Camilla Parker Bowles feel ‘relaxed.’

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles teamed up for a magazine photo shoot. The Duchess of Cambridge, a well-known lover of photography, took the Duchess of Cornwall’s portrait for the cover of Country Life magazine. Ahead, get more details on Kate and Camilla’s magazine photo shoot.

Camilla Parker Bowles suggested Kate Middleton take her photo for the magazine’s cover

To mark her birthday on July 17, Camilla guest-edited the July 13 issue of Country Life magazine. According to The Telegraph per Newsweek, she had the idea to have Kate take her portrait.

However, when she suggested “Catherine” take the cover image it briefly threw the magazine’s editor Mark Hedges.

“She immediately replied, ‘Oh I’d quite like Catherine to do it,'” Hedges said. “I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine.”

“Then suddenly I grasped what she meant,” Hedges explained, calling it “one of the most amazing things that could happen.”

“I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at,” he added.

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles had a ‘relaxed’ photo shoot in the British countryside

The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to taking family portraits. That, coupled with knowing Camilla, made for an easy atmosphere.

“I don’t think anyone would have made [Camilla] feel so relaxed,” Hedges said of the shoot. Kate, 40, took Camilla’s photo at Ray Mill house, the latter’s residence she lived in prior to marrying Prince Charles. Today, it’s a country retreat for Camilla away from London’s Clarence House.

The Duchess of Cambridge snapped Camilla’s photo in the garden with a basket of cut flowers. And, as Hedges recalled, the sense of ease carried over to hair and make-up too.

“They didn’t bother too much with hair and make-up,” he said. “They just got some flowers for the garden and got on with it.”

Kate didn’t just take Camilla’s photo for the cover. Another snapshot from the same portrait session is in the pages of Country Life. According to Yahoo! Life UK, Kate took another image of Camilla walking through the garden with forget-me-nots nearby.

Kate Middleton was ‘incredibly professional’ about photographing Camilla Parker Bowles for the cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSunA_0gVMSr7F00
Kate Middleton | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Paula Lester, the magazine’s Managing and Features Editor, opened up in Country Life about working with Kate. “The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand,” Lester said.

“She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images,” she added, saying they “could not be happier with the results.”

“In fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which the Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection,” Lester shared.

Additionally, Kate’s days of photographing magazine covers may not be over. Hedges said he’d gladly have her back for another photo shoot.

“We are thrilled to have our Guest Editor captured so magnificently by royal photographer The Duchess of Cambridge,” he said. “The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Mom Suffering From Early Stages Of Dementia? Camilla Parker-Bowles Reportedly Working Overtime Trying To Get Monarch To Step Down

The historic 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth has, undeniably, seen numerous changes, including the way in which the British monarch performs her duties. While the wife of the late Prince Philip remains very visible to the public, she was forced to reevaluate her working schedule and scale back public appearances in the wake of multiple health scares and what Buckingham Palace previously confirmed to be episodic mobility problems.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in first official joint portrait

June 23 (UPI) -- British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton recently posed for their first official joint portrait. The duke and duchess of Cambridge attended the unveiling of the painted portrait Thursday at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum. The painting was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Photography#Flowers#British Royal Family#Tl#Country Life
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Were Reportedly Spotted in Jackson Hole on Fourth of July

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie were seen out on the Fourth of July far from their Montecito, CA home, according to Express. The British outlet reports that a Facebook user shared photos on the platform of Meghan, Archie, and Harry out in Jackson Hole, WY, taking in the town's parade for the holiday. The photos have since circulated on social media. Archie wore a red, white, and blue baseball cap and sucked on a lollipop. Meghan, meanwhile, paired a white tank with skinny jeans and a tan wide-brimmed hat. Neither her nor Harry's faces were visible in photos.
JACKSON, WY
purewow.com

There’s a Reason Princess Anne Sat in the Back of the Carriage at Royal Ascot

This week, the royal family stepped out for Britain’s most popular horse racing event: the 2022 Royal Ascot. Although they attend the race every year, we never noticed the hidden meaning behind their grand entrance…until now. During the procession, the family was escorted across the lawn via horse-drawn...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte’s Nickname for Prince William Is Surprisingly Normal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton revealed she's broody again in Cambridge

She's dropped many hints about feeling broody for a fourth child, and yesterday the Duchess showed that her feelings haven't waned as she doted over a baby during a visit to Cambridge with Prince William. During their final appointment at the County Day, at Newmarket Racecourse, Kate was seen looking...
WORLD
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

135K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy