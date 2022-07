As Saturday’s main event at the O2 Arena somehow exceeded expectations, Derek Chisora somehow defied the doubters against Kubrat Pulev.Taglines for boxing bouts are often contrived and usually superfluous, but for this rematch six years in the making, ‘Total Carnage’ proved fitting. If anything, those in attendance in London probably anticipated a few rounds of total carnage and then a sad, brutal ending to the night and potentially the career of either of these aging heavyweights. But Chisora, 38, and Pulev, 41, raged against the dying of the pugilistic light with stubborn jabs, weltering hooks and ominous overhands as around...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO