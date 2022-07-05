‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is New Tonight, But Not in the Way You Think

Sorry, America’s Got Talent fans, there are no new auditions in tonight’s episode, July 5, 2022. However, the news isn’t all bad. There is a new show on tonight, but no new acts. Find out why AGT Season 17 isn’t airing new auditions tonight on NBC and get a complete rundown of what to expect for the rest of the season.

Is ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 new tonight, July 5, 2022?

Instead of airing new auditions of America’s Got Talent, NBC judge Simon Cowell will share his favorite golden buzzer moments from past episodes and seasons. Since the July 5 episode is the day after the American Independence Day Holiday, the producers probably predicted lower viewership. Many people travel for the holiday and won’t be home to watch a new set of auditions. However, the NBC team chose to compile golden buzzer moments from past episodes for fans who still watch.

When does ‘America’s Got Talent’ return with new auditions for season 17?

America’s Got Talent Season 17 returns on July 12 at 8 pm ET with “Auditions 6.” The four judges and host Terry Crews all already used their golden buzzer on an act. So, a group golden buzzer might be coming when the show returns. However, for tonight, America’s Got Talent airs all of Simon Cowell’s past favorite golden buzzers.

Judge Cuts to return for ‘AGT’ Season 17

NBC Insider announced on June 6 that “Judge Cuts” will return for the 2022 America’s Got Talent Season 17 season. If the producers air the “Judge Cuts,” they could have the episodes on July 19, 26, and Aug. 2. The episodes will feature the acts who made it through performing again for the judges to see who they will pass through to live shows.

When do live shows begin for ‘AGT’ Season 17?

Live shows for America’s Got Talent Season 17 will begin on Aug. 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The first results show will air the following night, Aug. 10, at 8 pm ET. The remainder of the live shows are listed below:

August 16, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Show 2”

August 17, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 2” (Wednesday)

August 23, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Show 3”

‘America’s Got Talent’ judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell | Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

August 24, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 3” (Wednesday)

August 30, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Show 4”

August 31, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 4” (Wednesday)

September 6, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Semi-Finals”

September 7, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 5” (Wednesday)

September 13, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Finale”

September 14, 2022: 9:00 PM AGT Season 17, “Finale Results” (Wednesday)