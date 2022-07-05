ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is New Tonight, But Not in the Way You Think

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Sorry, America’s Got Talent fans, there are no new auditions in tonight’s episode, July 5, 2022. However, the news isn’t all bad. There is a new show on tonight, but no new acts. Find out why AGT Season 17 isn’t airing new auditions tonight on NBC and get a complete rundown of what to expect for the rest of the season.

Is ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 new tonight, July 5, 2022?

Instead of airing new auditions of America’s Got Talent, NBC judge Simon Cowell will share his favorite golden buzzer moments from past episodes and seasons. Since the July 5 episode is the day after the American Independence Day Holiday, the producers probably predicted lower viewership. Many people travel for the holiday and won’t be home to watch a new set of auditions. However, the NBC team chose to compile golden buzzer moments from past episodes for fans who still watch.

When does ‘America’s Got Talent’ return with new auditions for season 17?

America’s Got Talent Season 17 returns on July 12 at 8 pm ET with “Auditions 6.” The four judges and host Terry Crews all already used their golden buzzer on an act. So, a group golden buzzer might be coming when the show returns. However, for tonight, America’s Got Talent airs all of Simon Cowell’s past favorite golden buzzers.

Judge Cuts to return for ‘AGT’ Season 17

NBC Insider announced on June 6 that “Judge Cuts” will return for the 2022 America’s Got Talent Season 17 season. If the producers air the “Judge Cuts,” they could have the episodes on July 19, 26, and Aug. 2. The episodes will feature the acts who made it through performing again for the judges to see who they will pass through to live shows.

When do live shows begin for ‘AGT’ Season 17?

Live shows for America’s Got Talent Season 17 will begin on Aug. 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The first results show will air the following night, Aug. 10, at 8 pm ET. The remainder of the live shows are listed below:

August 16, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Show 2”

August 17, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 2” (Wednesday)

August 23, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Show 3”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZ4ff_0gVMSLJL00
‘America’s Got Talent’ judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell | Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

August 24, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 3” (Wednesday)

August 30, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Show 4”

August 31, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 4” (Wednesday)

September 6, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Semi-Finals”

September 7, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Results Show 5” (Wednesday)

September 13, 2022: 8:00 PM ET AGT Season 17, “Live Finale”

September 14, 2022: 9:00 PM AGT Season 17, “Finale Results” (Wednesday)

Comments / 7

Related
Cinemablend

AGT's Simon Cowell Pays Tribute To Nightbirde And Her Brave Battle With Cancer As The Show Looks Back At Favorite Golden Buzzer Moments

America’s Got Talent awards a select few performers each season with golden buzzers to advance them in competition, and judge Simon Cowell’s selection in Season 16 packed a punch both with her incredible song and powerful story. Singer Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski was a favorite to potentially even win the season after just one performance, but sadly had to withdraw from competition due to her battle with cancer. She passed away in February, and now Cowell has taken the opportunity during Season 17 to pay tribute to her.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Terry Crews
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Season 13 Winner Caleb Johnson Is ‘Really Bummed’ He Won, Slams ‘Cheesy’ Debut Single

Sharing his thoughts. American Idol winner Caleb Johnson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the aftermath of his big victory. The North Carolina native, 31, said he was “really bummed” after winning season 13 of the reality competition, which aired in 2014. His main issue was with his winner’s single, which was “As Long as You Love Me” written by Justin Hawkins.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#United States#Nbc#Reality Tv#American#Simoncowell
Us Weekly

Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Gone Too Soon: Show Alums Who Died

Gone too soon. While many budding musicians got their big breaks on the American Idol stage through the years, a handful lost their lives not long afterward. Nikki McKibbin, who appeared alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on season 1, died in November 2020 at the age of 42. The Fear Factor alum, who finished in third place on the […]
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner & His Wife Expecting First Baby

Big news, “American Idol” fans! Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child, and it’s a boy!. The “American Idol” winner’s rep confirmed the big news to PEOPLE. “We got a little man on the way,” McCreery shared with the media outlet. He then spoke about his and Gabi’s dream of having children. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life.”
MUSIC
Primetimer

Mika Brzezinski Tried to Burn Her Script On-Air, Forever Changing Cable News

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The honeymoon is over for new CNN president Chris Licht, who got the job earlier this year after Jeff Zucker was shown the door. Zucker, a favorite of CNN talent, was supposed to be the one who guided everyone over the rainbow bridge as they said goodbye to one conglomerate (WarnerMedia) and hello to its even larger successor (Warner Discovery). Zucker, it was thought, would also help smooth the transition to new CEO David Zaslav, a notorious budget hawk who favors cheap reality shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Some Fans Soured on Kim After Season 9

Officer Kim Burgess has long been a Chicago PD fan-favorite character. But her recent treatment of on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam Ruzek has shown her true colors. And some fans are calling her out on social media. The Burzek romance has always been a rocky situation for the Windy City officers. They’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

134K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy