ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Big Brother 24’ Will Have Weekly ‘BBFest’ Themes

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Big Brother 24 is getting a new theme that’ll keep switching things up weekly. Julie Chen Moonves revealed how BBFest would work and teased the new house.

The ‘Big Brother’ house changes every season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102CyY_0gVMS5Gy00
Host Julie Chen Moonves on ‘Big Brother’ | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

The house for the competition show has stayed the same for years. There is a Head of Household (HOH) room with a double bed, TVs where you can watch from different cameras in the house, the big kitchen, and the yard.

But the theme switches up every year. In season 23, the house was styled as a “BB Beach Club.” The theme of the season was “high risk, high reward,” and the competitions were similar to casino games including big dice, roulette, and more. Houseguests were also tempted with advantages that could also risk their game. That also influenced the style of the house with a secret room called the High Rollers Room. The houseguests used BB Bucks in the room to play different games.

There will likely be a secret room again this season. But it’ll change to fit the new theme.

‘Big Brother 24’ will have weekly BBFest themes

Fans are waiting longer to see the house for season 24. But Moonves teased the theme in an interview with Us Weekly.

“The theme this year is ‘the BB Fest,'” the host revealed. “Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest. It’s gonna be the funniest one at least.”

Obviously, Zingbot will be part of that week. But it’s more likely that he’ll only be there for one day like most seasons. She also revealed what the house would look like this season.

The ‘Big Brother’ house will be styled like a motel

There are different types of ways people do long stays for a festival. But producers decided to go the motel route to follow their theme.

“We’re trying to keep everyone in their bubble until it’s go time,” Moonves said. “But I do know that the theme of the house is this very Palm Springs, mid-century Palm Springs feel – neon lights. We’re calling it the ‘BB Motel,’ you know, you can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out (laughs). You don’t wanna get evicted. You wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year. Retro.”

She also revealed there is a tiki bar, the gym is styled like a spin class, and there are new stairs. It sounds like the house got an interesting makeover this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Chen Moonves
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Us Weekly#Casino Games#Cbs#Reality Tv#Bbfest
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Is Ashland Leaving Young & Restless?! Plus, What’s Next For Adam

Another week, another installment of Young & Restless’ weird obsession with jobs. Tessa faces the prospect of losing her career, Nick wants back in at Newman Enterprises, Elena is joining Chancellor-Winters, Kyle hired Diane, and Chelsea and Chloe are “breaking up” so they can take on new positions.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

135K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy