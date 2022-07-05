ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Season 24 Twist — ‘It Will Send the Houseguests Scrambling’

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Summer is finally kicking off! The premiere of Big Brother Season 24 is only one day away, and fans are finally getting their first taste of what to expect this year. Host Julie Chen Moonves previewed what the Big Brother Season 24 house will look like, and she revealed a couple of twists that are sure to keep the new group of houseguests on their toes.

Julie Chen Moonves | Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The host teases a ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 twist revealed during the first live eviction

While speaking with Us Weekly, Julie Chen Moonves discussed what twists CBS has in store for the Big Brother Season 24 cast. And one of them ensures that no one is safe in the Big Brother house.

“I think the big headline is [that] the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” the host explained. “These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

Chen then confirmed that just because someone is on the block come eviction night, that doesn’t mean they are going home.

She added, “I don’t even think [the twist will be revealed] to the audience until probably earlier in the hour of live eviction night, and then later in the hour on live eviction night to the houseguests. There are so many twists and turns this season and challenges that are so much harder that you’re gonna have a hard time just figuring out how to survive in the house.”

But don’t expect the twist to be in effect all summer long. “I think it’s something that’s going to be a twist, if you will, that will last for the first half of the summer,” Chen said. “Cause that twist, you know, I don’t think you can do, based on numbers, until you get past the halfway point or almost the halfway point of the summer.”

Fans know how the saying goes — expect the unexpected. And according to Chen, the Big Brother Season 24 houseguests will start to understand that saying more than ever come the first live eviction night, thanks to the new twist.

Another ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 twist includes America’s vote

Julie Chen Moonves spoke with Parade about another twist that will throw the Big Brother Season 24 houseguests for a loop.

“We’re starting off the season with a new twist that will send the houseguests scrambling,” she teased. “And the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game, beginning on premiere night.”

It’s unclear what America will be voting for. But fans won’t wait long to unravel that mystery because Chen will announce it during the Big Brother Season 24 premiere.

Julie Chen Moonves previews the house theme

Twists aside, Julie Chen Moonves also shared the theme of the Big Brother Season 24 house.

“The theme of the house is this very Palm Springs, mid-century Palm Springs feel — neon lights,” the host told Us Weekly. “We’re calling it the ‘BB Motel,’ you know, you can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out [laughs]. You don’t wanna get evicted — you wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year. Retro.”

She continued, “We’re gonna have a tiki bar at the bridge upstairs outside the HOH suite. And we’re going to have a gym that feels like it’s a spin class. There’s lots of bikes and a rowing machine.”

And according to Chen, Big Brother Season 24 will have an overall theme. She revealed, “The theme this year is ‘the BB Fest.’ Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite — I think most people will agree — is going to be the Zing Fest. It’s gonna be the funniest one, at least.”

Big Brother Season 24 premieres on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

