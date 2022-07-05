ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster trucks, concert at Berlin Fair this week

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berlin Fair kicked off Monday with fun activities like horse shows, a monster truck championship, live music and a carnival.

The festival is at Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex in Marne. It’s the longest-running fair in the State of Michigan.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 9. General admission is $5 for adults, and free for kids 12 and under. Parking is free. On Tuesday, the admission will be only $3 if you bring a non-perishable food donation for Coopersville Cares from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday is Senior Citizen’s Day, where people ages 62 and up can get in free all day. There will be coffee and donuts for seniors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday is Disability Awareness Day, where lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 24. Carnival rides for people with special need will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday is Kid’s Day, where the carnival opens earlier than usual, at 1 p.m. Wristbands for all day carnival rides are available for $20.

Saturday is Veteran’s Day, where all veterans get in free. Jethro FM will be hosting a Red, White and Blue Festival, featuring live music from artists like Mackenzie O’Brein, the Bootstrap Boys, Andy Paul and more. Tickets can be bought online at www.jethro.fm .

All week, there will be an adult beverage tent starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a petting zoo, a dog racing monkey jockey and bingo. The monster truck championship is Tuesday at 7 p.m. It costs $15 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10 and is free for children under 5.

For a list of all the events, visit the Berlin Fair website .

WOOD TV8

Former Theo and Stacy’s becomes pancake house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two years after Theo and Stacy’s officially closed its Westnedge Avenue location, the Kalamazoo space is open under a new name and concept. Berries Famous Pancake House and More held its soft opening Friday. The concept comes from Chris Mavrakis, who’s been in...
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

