Jeep driver charged with reckless driving after swerving into oncoming traffic, targeting cyclist

HOUSTON - Officials say a man has died after Harris County deputies tried arresting him when he allegedly took control of a sergeant's taser. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but we're told the incident occurred on the 15000 block of Kuykendahl in northwest Harris County. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one of the sergeants was taking an unidentified man into custody.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO