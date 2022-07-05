ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chron.com

Jeep driver charged with reckless driving after swerving into oncoming traffic, targeting cyclist

By Jay R. Jordan
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Glenn, 50, is facing up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $200 if...

www.chron.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep#Reckless Driving#Biking#Cyclist#Georgia Avenue
fox26houston.com

Man who 'took control' of Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser shot, killed: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Officials say a man has died after Harris County deputies tried arresting him when he allegedly took control of a sergeant's taser. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but we're told the incident occurred on the 15000 block of Kuykendahl in northwest Harris County. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one of the sergeants was taking an unidentified man into custody.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Error impacts evidence in drunk driving case that killed 5-year-old in 2019: 'There's no justice'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 5-year-old killed in a drunk driving crash in 2019 is demanding answers after the man behind the wheel got seven years of probation and no jail time. This comes after the suspect's intoxication charges were tossed aside and he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and manslaughter due to reckless driving.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

One facial hair leads to arrest of Houston man with 12 felony warrants

HOUSTON - Forensics from a single facial hair helped police identify and arrest a jewelry thief with 12 active felony warrants. On Feb. 11, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies received a call about a theft at a Tiffany & Company jewelry store in The Woodlands. Reports stated the thief,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Baytown pastor, 1 of 9 arrested for solicitation of children online

HOUSTON - Through a multi-agency effort, law enforcement has made nine arrests of predators in Houston and the greater Houston-area targeting children online. One of the arrests was a pastor at a Baytown church. "Offenders that want to harm kids will find a way to do it," says Shanna Redwine,...
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Hotel guest, security guard robbed in North Houston, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the 16500 block of Hedgecroft Drive. Police said the man started talking to the guest and told him that he was "laying low for a while."
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy