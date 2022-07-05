Pelham police investigate house fire that closed part of road

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

GORHAM, NH ・ 11 HOURS AGO