ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, NH

Pelham police investigate house fire that closed part of road

WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police are investigating this house fire that closed...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Police identify woman who drowned in Salmon Falls River in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman drowned in the Salmon Falls River in Rochester on Thursday afternoon, police said. The victim was identified as Doreen Allen, 40, of Rochester. According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Allen was pulled from the water by first responders after 4 p.m. Thursday. They said CPR was performed at the scene and she was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pelham, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Pelham, NH
Pelham, NH
Accidents
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fitchburg Rollover Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman from Gardner has died in a morning rollover crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg just before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, MSP said. Upon arrival, troopers found several bystanders attempting CPR on the...
FITCHBURG, MA
WCAX

Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide

ALSTEAD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide of a married couple in Alstead, New Hampshire. Authorities say New Hampshire State Police responded to a 911 call reporting shooting at home on Bonnie Brae Drive at about 7:18 p.m. Thursday. Inside, they found the bodies of husband and wife Steven Lawlor, 56, and Alicia Lawlor, 42.
ALSTEAD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Police#Accident#Dracut#Frontier Drive
MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Five people injured during tornado in Exeter in 1953

EXETER, N.H. — It was a hot, humid day in early June 1953 when a tornado touched down in Exeter and injured five people. Many remember June 9 as the day the Great Worcester Tornado that touched down in Massachusetts. But at the exact same time, one of the strongest tornadoes to ever touch down in New Hampshire twisted through the state.
EXETER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Revere man Muneeb Mohammed accused of groping unconscious woman, trying to carry her out of Mass. Transportation Building

A Revere man accused of groping and kissing an intoxicated and unconscious woman before attempting to carry her out of the Massachusetts Transportation Building last February was arraigned in court Friday. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Friday on five charges, including larceny, indecent assault and battery...
REVERE, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire woman drowns in Salmon Falls River

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 40-year-old woman drowned Thursday afternoon in the Salmon Falls River near the Maine-New Hampshire border. Doreen Allen of Rochester, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and officials performed CPR, the New Hampshire State Police said in a release. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH
independentri.com

Police identify victim of fatal Route 1 crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WMUR.com

Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting deaths of 2 in Gorham

CONCORD, N.H. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the April shooting deaths of two people in Gorham. Officials with the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42.
GORHAM, NH
Seacoast Current

Woman Stabbed by Boyfriend at Northwood, NH Inn

A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend at the Lake Shore Farm Inn in Northwood early Tuesday morning. Northwood Police said police responded to the hotel on Jenness Pond Road around 3:25 a.m. and found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Concord Hospital via ambulance. Investigators determined Brandon Fecteau, 43, of Farmington was the woman's boyfriend and the main suspect in the case.
NORTHWOOD, NH
WMUR.com

Police search for missing California man in Bow

BOW, N.H. — Police in Bow are searching for a missing man from California after his car was found near a trail in Bow. A vehicle belonging to Jesse Lane, 27, was found at the end of Londonderry Branch Turnpike West. Bow and state police began searching that area after someone reported seeing the vehicle.
BOW, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy