Lane restrictions soon in place at Lynch Road

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced lane restrictions for Lynch Road near Evansville.

INDOT says starting on or around July 11, Lynch Road over Interstate 69 will be restricted to one lane for both east bound and west bound traffic. INDOT says the alternating lane closure will allow crews to perform a polymeric overlay to the bridge. Bridge work is expected to last through the end of August, depending on the weather, says INDOT.

A 45 mph speed limit will be in place with a 15’0” width restriction, says INDOT.