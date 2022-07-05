ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Fatal crash on US Route 45 at Mary’s Lane in Massac County, IL

 4 days ago

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on US Route 45 in Massac County, IL. 66-year-old Charles Turner, of...

I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 57 is now open after a crash involving a semi blocked southbound lanes earlier today. The Lake Egypt Fire Protection District reported that I-57 southbound lanes were completely blocked due to a semi accident. ISP District 13 says they responded to a single-vehicle crash around...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Trial of former Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash delayed to 2023

A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured. A state Highway Patrol Crash Team worked the scene. Special prosecutor Stephanie Watson was assigned to the case March 24, 2020. Charges were subsequently submitted by Watson, and on May 22, 2020, a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest. Cooper was arrested, and he posted bond, which was set by the judge, the same day. Cooper is charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing with the case being bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further. A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and a court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021, and continued. A trial date was then set for July 27, 2022. This court date has since been continued, and a trial has now been set for June 5, 2023.
SIKESTON, MO
Two-vehicle accident ends in drug charges for Metropolis man

A two-vehicle accident in McCracken County led to drug charges for a Metropolis man. Deputies responded to the accident on I-24 Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Bodhi Lewis Mason, was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Mayfield traffic stop turns to DUI arrest

A traffic stop resulted in the DUI arrest of a Mayfield woman. Kentucky State Police alerted Mayfield Police about a vehicle being driven by someone who was allegedly intoxicated. Mayfield Police located the vehicle and got it stopped. The driver, 37-year-old Leanna Charley of Mayfield, was allegedly driving under the...
MAYFIELD, KY
1 killed in motorcycle crash in Massac County

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mayfield, Ky. man died in a motorcycle crash in Massac County on July 3. Illinois State Police say Charles P. Turner, 66, was driving a 2021 black Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route 45 at Mary’s Lane. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle drove...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
One person recovering after shooting on Cole Street

A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to Cole Street Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired call with one subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Jaquashia Lee, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lee was transported to a local hospital where it was found that she also had a gunshot wound to the chest, entering the left side and exiting the right side, exiting her right arm. A witness stated Lee was standing in front of her vehicle, which was parked in the road, facing south. Lee and the other person were reportedly standing outside Lee’s vehicle, near the rear driver side quarter panel, when multiple gunshots were heard. The witness stated they saw a white, passenger vehicle stop in the roadway, about 50 feet in front of Lee’s vehicle. The person Lee was speaking with said he heard four to five shots and then she was shot. He said he did not know the shooter and saw a white model Chevrolet Malibu drive past, going south, continuing down Cole before turning east onto Ann Street. Multiple officers searched the area and located a shell casing and Lee’s vehicle was also shot three times. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
SIKESTON, MO
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning weekend shooting in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A Sikeston woman died in a shooting in Sikeston early Sunday morning. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s located at 833 E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured on Sunday, July 3 at 3:30 a.m. Officers spoke...
SIKESTON, MO
McCracken County Fair steps up security

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Fair is in town and fair officials and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is on its heels to keep the crime rate down. In recent events around the nation, large crowded areas seem to be the target for mass shootings or high crime rate.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Paducah police investigating shooting on city’s north side

I-57 lanes back open in Williamson Co. I-57 lanes back open in Williamson Co. following semi crash. Find out how the heat this summer impacts the way we take care of our plants. I-57 crash in Williamson Co. and 2nd on Old Highway 13. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Two...
Victim identified in Marion, IL shooting

A victim has been identified in a shooting in Marion, IL. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Griffith Lane around 10:50 pm on Wednesday, June 29th. 57-year-old Shawn Adams was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the Williamson Coroner’s Office. A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and has been initially charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and first degree murder. The juvenile is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance.
State Police Investigating Claims of Misconduct Against Trigg Sheriff

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has appointed a special prosecutor to direct a Kentucky State Police investigation of alleged misconduct against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. The News Edge filed an open records request with Cameron’s office requesting information about any investigation regarding the sheriff and the Trigg County sheriff’s office....
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North Kingshighway. Officers were called to the Jiffy Lube at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to a report of some miscellaneous tools stolen. No arrests have been made. Police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Police arrest man charged with vehicle burglary in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL — A man was arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, Wednesday morning after police claim he was caught in the act of burglarizing a vehicle. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a call reporting a vehicle burglary in progress at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue.
Man arrested in connection with attempted stabbing in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an attempted stabbing. Gregory Watts, 61, of Fulton, was charged with attempted assault second degree. He was arrested and taken to the Graves County RC Center, then to the Calloway County Jail. According to Mayfield police, officers responded to...
MAYFIELD, KY
1 injured in shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Police initially were called about 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance at a business in the 900 block of Boyd Street. While enroute, the officers were told shots had been fired.
PADUCAH, KY
Cape Girardeau Police investigate 2 incidents of gunshots fired on July 4

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received two separate reports of gunshots on Monday. The first occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Officers found damage to a vehicle and garage door. No injuries occurred. No arrests have been made and the case is currently under investigation. Officers later responded to shots fired at 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. Shell casings were located by officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A witness reported seeing an individual fire a gun in the air. No injuries occurred or damage to property.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

