Hugh Jackman Shares Humorous Photo After Recent Social Media Post Sparked Deadpool 3 Rumors

By Corey Chichizola
 3 days ago
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both on the small and silver screens. And one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Reynolds’ developing Deadpool 3. Fans are eager to see how Wade Wilson will translate into the MCU, and what wild crossover events might occur. Some are hoping the threequel might include the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. And Jackman recently shared a humorous photo after a recent social media post sparked Deadpool 3 rumors.

Just a week ago, Hugh Jackman posted a cryptic image of himself on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. All it took was a photo of Jackman looking at his phone for the rumors about Deadpool 3 to start swirling around the internet. Now the Greatest Showman actor is poking fun at the situation with a new post on Insta, which you can see below:

One point for you, Mr. Jackman. It’s always fun to see celebrities have a good sense of humor about themselves, like with Jackman’s ongoing “feud” with Ryan Reynolds. And while he’s busy starring in The Music Man on Broadway, the 53 year-old actor is still taking the time to poke fun at comic book fans who have their fingers crossed about his return to Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

In this new post we see Hugh Jackman rocking some sweet Adventure Time merchandise, showing off Jake the Dog and a stack of bacon pancakes. While looking directly at the camera, Jackman joked about his penchant for breaking the internet, with a caption that reads “Let’s see what rumor the look on my face starts today.” Clearly he’s aware of how the internet dissects every one of his posts while patiently waiting for him to take up Wolverine’s claws again on the big screen.

The original post that Hugh Jackman posted can be seen below, featuring the actor seemingly looking shocked at the contents of his phone. Although given his most regent post, it seems the X-Men icon might have expected that he was going to set the internet ablaze. Check it out for yourself,

Part of why fans are so eager to see Hugh Jackman play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is because of the relationship shared between him and franchise star Ryan Reynolds. The two have a delightful give and take, with their faux feud lasting years. And Reynolds himself is also seemingly eager to see Hugh Jackman in his R-rated franchise. Regardless, he’s likely going to make fun of Jackman in the movie at the very least.

The rumors about Deadpool 3 will likely continue for the foreseeable future, as Shawn Levy’s upcoming blockbuster is still in the development stage. The pressure is on to deliver like the first two movies did, and to keep the franchise’s tone while within the larger MCU.

Deadpool 3 doesn’t currently have a release date or cast. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

