Dunza :: Disowned

Maddie Ziegler has literally grown up in the public eye. The dancer was only eight years old when she was cast in the wildly popular Lifetime show, Dance Moms. While the show was originally only supposed to be six episodes, its initial run was seven seasons. But the reality TV show was just the tip of the iceberg for Ziegler. The show led to her partnership with her now godmother, Sia, and helped her to launch her career in entertainment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO