Watauga County, NC

Candidate List Is Set For November 8

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidate filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor closed on Friday and the candidate list for the November 8 General Election are now set. Absentee ballots will be sent...

www.goblueridge.net

Go Blue Ridge

Avery Interim Sheriff Sworn In June 29

Avery County now has a new interim sheriff, as the Avery County Commissioners approved the appointment of Mike Henley as interim sheriff. Henley was sworn in during a special commissioners meeting on June 29. During the May primary, Henley defeated Avery Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan and former deputy Russell Carver.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Community Foundation Awards Grants

The Watauga County Community Foundation has awarded $7,000 in local grant awards from its community grant-making fund and $18,500 from the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund. Recipients of this round of grants include Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for senior center art classes. Blue Ridge Women in...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

What's under construction near White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project is underway to bring more businesses to Spindale. "I was wondering what is going up across from White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?" wrote a viewer named Mamie. The nearly 15-acre site is being developed for commercial use and is called Gateway West Commerce...
SPINDALE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

‘Pirate Week’ sails into Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON - Did the pirate Jean Laffite once reside in Lincolnton? The history of this infamous pirate is not well known. After extensive research, two Lincoln County writers, Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, conducted extensive research and released the now wildly popular, “Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest Running Mysteries.” To be released nationally on March 15, this book provides answers to questions that have lingered in Lincolnton since 1875.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Watauga County, NC
Government
County
Watauga County, NC
generalaviationnews.com

New home planned for Hickory Aviation Museum

The Hickory Aviation Museum, which is now housed in the terminal at Hickory Regional Airport (KHKY) in North Carolina is getting new digs. The Hickory City Council took the first step towards development of the new building by approving a $1.2 million contract in late June 2022 with an architecture firm to design the new facility.
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 26-July 2

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 26-July 2. 7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A. Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A. Field of Greens, 111B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95/A. Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
wataugaonline.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 514 pm EDT, Jul 5th 2022

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a. Southeastern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina…. East central Watauga County in northwestern North Carolina…. Southeastern Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina…. Northern Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina…. Until 630 PM EDT. At 513...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Police Hold Diaper Drive Friday July 8

The Boone Police Department will hold a diaper drive for the Children's Council of Watauga County. The diaper drive will be June 8, 10 am to 2 pm in front of Walmart in Boone. You're invited to come out and help pack the patrol car with diapers and wipes for the free diaper bank offered by the Children's Council.
WLOS.com

Two hospitalized after crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash on a Western North Carolina highway sent two people to the hospital on Friday. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler tells News 13 the crash occurred at 12:47 p.m. on July 8 along US-70, near a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Marion.
MARION, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
lincolntimesnews.com

West Lincoln student goes to Harvard Medical

LINCOLNTON – A West Lincoln High School student got a jump on her future career. Kenzie Lynch, who’s a rising junior, was chosen out of a large pool of students from across the country to attend a week-long STEM program offered by Harvard Medical School, HMS MEDscience. The program is an innovative high school biology course immersing students into simulated medical emergencies. The curriculum, according to the MEDscience website, motivates students to think critically, communicate effectively, and work collaboratively in teams. It brings classroom learning into the real world with hands-on experiences, giving them the confidence they need to succeed. MEDscience offers semester programming with partner schools, week-long summer programming, and mini-module courses.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 4

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 24-30: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 96 Bagel Bin & Deli, 9815 Sam Furr Road – 98 Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 96.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Rutherfordton to 13 miles west of Lincolnton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Shelby, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Spindale, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston and Polkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sunshine, Thermal City, Fero, Dysartsville, Union Mills and Glenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Multi-Agency Live Burn Exercise to Take Place in Hudson

HUDSON, NC (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Hudson Fire Department and Caldwell Emergency Services with assistance from Hudson Police Department will host a multi-agency live burn exercise at the old Throneburg Store, located at the intersection of Main Street (US Hwy 321-A) and Throneburg Avenue. Personnel...
HUDSON, NC
WBTV

Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a missing 38-year-old man from Cherryville has been located. Daniel Evan Neal was reported missing earlier in the day. He was found in Morganton in Burke County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Body found in Yadkin County, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found in Yadkin County late last month, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 29, deputies found a body, and it was then sent to the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and to be identified. The investigation is ongoing. […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

