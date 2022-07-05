ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

$14k worth of perfume stolen from Tulsa store, GPS trackers lead to arrest

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4RBp_0gVMNWNn00

TULSA, Okla. — Four people have been arrested, connected to a heist involving $14,000 in stolen perfume.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to Ulta near 71st and Memorial on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say three women walked into the store with their own bags and stole more than 270 items, mostly including Chanel perfume.

The trio stole $14,000 worth of products.

The store’s manager tried to stop the women, but the suspects ran out and jumped into a black Chevy Tahoe driven by a man.

However, some of the stolen merchandise had GPS trackers on them, which led officers to the Edenwood Apartments near N. Hartford and Peoria.

The suspects and the Chevy Tahoe were found at the complex.

Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire, and Delisha Logan were arrested on charges of Grand Larceny After Former Conviction of a Felony. The driver, identified as Micah Goff, was arrested on larceny charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Osage County Sheriff's Office search for vehicle burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect. The man was seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country van from the residence off North 52nd West Avenue on July 5, according to the sheriff's office. There...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim, Suspect Identified In Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip

A woman is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station near 61st St. and Highway 169 on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, when officers arrived they found Estrella Mendoza dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police arrested Alexis Flanner, in connection to the shooting. Police say, Flanner is Mendoza's sister-in-law and that there was some kind of argument before the shooting.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

TPD: Woman shot sister-in-law outside of Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested, hours after another woman was gunned down outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Officers responded to the QuikTrip near 61st and Highway 169 Thursday night before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Estrella Mendoza. Overnight, officers learned that...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Trackers#Chanel Perfume#Thieves#Ulta#The Edenwood Apartments#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene of a standoff in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Owasso Police Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services are assisting Oologah Police on a stand off Thursday evening. According to Lt. Nick Boatman with Owasso Police, the incident started as a domestic violence situation, and the suspect fired at officers. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house near Lake St and Pecan St in Oologah.
OOLOGAH, OK
1600kush.com

Trio charged with vandalizing rural Perkins house

(Perkins, Okla.) — A man and two women, all from out-of-town, have been jailed on $2,500 bail each pending court appearances next week on charges of breaking into an unoccupied house in rural Perkins and vandalizing it — leaving about $2,200 in damages. David Allen Prozzo Jr., 32,...
PERKINS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Neighbor recounts moments before Tulsa police shot woman

TULSA, Okla. — A neighbor who saw the moments before Tulsa police shot a woman in a midtown neighborhood shared what they saw with 2 News Oklahoma. Daniel Anderson and his wife, neighbors who have lived next door to the woman at a home near 28th and Cincinnati for several years said they were on their porch Tuesday night when they saw the woman on her porch banging a sword.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Multi-car wreck in north Tulsa leaves one dead

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police is investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department said one man died in the crash. Authorities said seven vehicles, including a box truck, were involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North around 5 a.m. Thursday. The man pronounced dead was driving a pickup.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy