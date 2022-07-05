ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Hometown Hero: Laura McDow

By Staff
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Laura McDow! A young activist and organizer, McDow missed her own high school graduation as she planned and attended protests and marches for...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Local NAACP Branch To Celebrate 75th Anniversary in October

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro branch of the NAACP will celebrate its 75th anniversary in October. The branch is planning several events during that month to commemorate its founding, and announced a tentative schedule on Tuesday. On October 8, the branch will host an Umoja (the Swahili word for “unity”) Read-In, which...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: July 8 – July 10

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Friday, July 8, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Hey Parents! Are you looking for a night out? Drop your kids off at Kidzu Children’s Museum from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. this Friday, July 8. With lots of fun events planned, including exploration and exhibit play, your child is sure to have a great time! Dinner will be provided from Alfredo’s Pizza Villa. Open to children ages 3-9. For more information, click here.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

New ‘Hometown Ambassador’ Tour Shows Chapel Hill, Warts and All

Over at the newly opened Orange County Visitors Center on Franklin Street, a familiar face is offering a new walking tour, to out-of-towners and longtime residents and everybody in between. But this isn’t your ordinary tour of Chapel Hill. It’s a sunny Friday afternoon, and a small group of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
chapelboro.com

Just The Bill, Please: Food Trucks, Quesadillas and Summertime

I’m back, after another, rather spur of the moment junket to Mexico in June. This wasn’t a food trip. I was visiting some of my old kitchen staff in the state of Guanajuato. I hadn’t seen these guys since before the pandemic. I had food of course, but this wasn’t a “take a picture of your dinner” sort of excursion. We ate mostly street food and drank a lot of beer. Gorditas replaced tlayudas as a source of fascination. I’ll be leading another food tour of Oaxaca in August, so I’ll talk food again then.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton nonprofit aims to help youth, families and the community

The Living and Learning Youth Center is making its mark in the local area as it continues its mission to help youth, families and the community at-large. According to its website, the center is a nonprofit organization designed to aid youth, their families and the community in retaining services, information and coaching needed to become productive members of society, graduate from high school, attend an institution of higher learning or become work/career ready beyond high school. The center also works to advocate for youth to grow and thrive during their school age years, and to educate, motivate and inspire parents, families and communities to advocate for children and model leadership.
WARRENTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro Farmers’ Market Manager Maggie Funkhouser

Carrboro Farmers’ Market Manager Maggie Funkouser spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, July 7th. She discussed the upcoming Tomato Day festivities at the market on Saturday, July 9th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chapelboro Com
greensboro-nc.gov

Downtown Arts: Steven Cozart

Steven Cozart is a visual artist who combines illustrative and figurative imagery with objects and symbols to create provocative visual works and spark conversation that challenge social myths and beliefs in and about the African-American community. Cozart has a BFA in Art Education from East Carolina University with a concentration in printmaking and drawing.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cbs17

Chapel Hill asking for volunteers to help with food bank distributions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill is asking for community volunteers to help out with food bank distributions every Wednesday. The food bank distribution site, located at the Eubanks Park and Ride lot in Chapel Hill, takes volunteers in up to four-hour increments to help pass out food to those who need it in the community.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

All Signs Point to Chapel Hill Having First Cook Out Location

Chapel Hill residents and community members will soon have a lot shorter commute to figure out their Cook Out tray orders. After much speculation — and years of college students’ yearning — it appears the popular fast-food chain Cook Out is set to have a location in the town of Chapel Hill. A new Cook Out sign is constructed at 450 South Elliott Road on the building that formerly housed a Burger King franchise.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: The South Will Writhe Again

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The News & Observer

Investors pay $62.5 million to turn Durham shopping center into life sciences campus

Developers paid $62.5 million for an aging shopping center just off the Durham Freeway last week and plan to transform the 10-acre site into a “life sciences campus.”. The investment group bought the land just south of N.C. 147 and west of Fayetteville Street. It’s near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and American Tobacco Campus with a clear view of the ever-rising downtown skyline. The two parcels today are home to Heritage Square and Pelican’s SnoBalls.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh approves ban on wild animal ownership

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Raleigh’s city council has made its final vote to implement new rules to regulate the ownership of wild or dangerous animals. The move comes about a year after a Raleigh neighborhood was held hostage by a loose venom-spitting cobra. The snake had escaped a home about a half mile away. CBS 17’s Judith Retana spotted the venom-spitting snake, leading police to capture it several hours later.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy