Hometown Hero: Laura McDow

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Laura McDow! A young activist and organizer, McDow missed her own high school graduation as she planned and attended protests and marches for...
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro branch of the NAACP will celebrate its 75th anniversary in October. The branch is planning several events during that month to commemorate its founding, and announced a tentative schedule on Tuesday. On October 8, the branch will host an Umoja (the Swahili word for “unity”) Read-In, which...
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, July 7. She discussed participating at Mayor’s Conferences and the need for food bank volunteers. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Friday, July 8, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Hey Parents! Are you looking for a night out? Drop your kids off at Kidzu Children’s Museum from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. this Friday, July 8. With lots of fun events planned, including exploration and exhibit play, your child is sure to have a great time! Dinner will be provided from Alfredo’s Pizza Villa. Open to children ages 3-9. For more information, click here.
Over at the newly opened Orange County Visitors Center on Franklin Street, a familiar face is offering a new walking tour, to out-of-towners and longtime residents and everybody in between. But this isn’t your ordinary tour of Chapel Hill. It’s a sunny Friday afternoon, and a small group of...
I’m back, after another, rather spur of the moment junket to Mexico in June. This wasn’t a food trip. I was visiting some of my old kitchen staff in the state of Guanajuato. I hadn’t seen these guys since before the pandemic. I had food of course, but this wasn’t a “take a picture of your dinner” sort of excursion. We ate mostly street food and drank a lot of beer. Gorditas replaced tlayudas as a source of fascination. I’ll be leading another food tour of Oaxaca in August, so I’ll talk food again then.
The Living and Learning Youth Center is making its mark in the local area as it continues its mission to help youth, families and the community at-large. According to its website, the center is a nonprofit organization designed to aid youth, their families and the community in retaining services, information and coaching needed to become productive members of society, graduate from high school, attend an institution of higher learning or become work/career ready beyond high school. The center also works to advocate for youth to grow and thrive during their school age years, and to educate, motivate and inspire parents, families and communities to advocate for children and model leadership.
Carrboro Farmers’ Market Manager Maggie Funkouser spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, July 7th. She discussed the upcoming Tomato Day festivities at the market on Saturday, July 9th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An iconic Raleigh burger joint is set to be demolished. Developers are looking to replace the building that houses the original Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street with a 20-story mixed-use development building. But don’t worry — the restaurant isn’t going away. The developers...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Ednitta Wright and her son Curtis there's healing in visiting Carolina Biblical Gardens. Asia Bobbitt is buried there; she is their daughter and sister. It's their first time visiting her grave together in almost six months. "If you knew Asia you knew she had a...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's St. Augustine's University is expanding its recruiting reach bringing the HBCU experience to the West coast. St. Augustine's is launching its new HBCU Urban Access Hub this week. The hub is a new collaboration with community colleges nationwide that aims to provide a new pipeline...
Steven Cozart is a visual artist who combines illustrative and figurative imagery with objects and symbols to create provocative visual works and spark conversation that challenge social myths and beliefs in and about the African-American community. Cozart has a BFA in Art Education from East Carolina University with a concentration in printmaking and drawing.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill is asking for community volunteers to help out with food bank distributions every Wednesday. The food bank distribution site, located at the Eubanks Park and Ride lot in Chapel Hill, takes volunteers in up to four-hour increments to help pass out food to those who need it in the community.
Chapel Hill residents and community members will soon have a lot shorter commute to figure out their Cook Out tray orders. After much speculation — and years of college students’ yearning — it appears the popular fast-food chain Cook Out is set to have a location in the town of Chapel Hill. A new Cook Out sign is constructed at 450 South Elliott Road on the building that formerly housed a Burger King franchise.
Durham, N.C. — At one point Monday night, there were no ambulances available in all of Durham County. During that time, three people had to wait half an hour for emergency services. Those emergencies were not life-threatening, the deputy chief of Durham’s EMS operations told WRAL News. Gordon...
Developers paid $62.5 million for an aging shopping center just off the Durham Freeway last week and plan to transform the 10-acre site into a “life sciences campus.”. The investment group bought the land just south of N.C. 147 and west of Fayetteville Street. It’s near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and American Tobacco Campus with a clear view of the ever-rising downtown skyline. The two parcels today are home to Heritage Square and Pelican’s SnoBalls.
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Raleigh’s city council has made its final vote to implement new rules to regulate the ownership of wild or dangerous animals. The move comes about a year after a Raleigh neighborhood was held hostage by a loose venom-spitting cobra. The snake had escaped a home about a half mile away. CBS 17’s Judith Retana spotted the venom-spitting snake, leading police to capture it several hours later.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A quick snack run turned into a major win for one Durham man. Anthony Gale won Saturday’s $160,543 jackpot after picking up a Cash 5 ticket at the Beaver Pond Family Fare on Roxboro Road in Durham, according to a release. Gale said he...
A power outage has left 452 homes in Chapel Hill without power Thursday afternoon, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees.. Power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m., a Duke Energy spokesman told The News & Observer. The outage is west of the intersection of Weaver Dairy and Erwin roads,...
