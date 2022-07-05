ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Young Black patients with AML face significantly worse outcomes than white patients of the same age

By American Society of Hematology
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research published today in Blood Advances finds that young adult Black patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive and fast-growing form of blood cancer, were five times more likely than comparable white patients to die within 30 days of beginning treatment and twice as likely to die within five...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Whole exome sequencing predicts whether patients respond to cancer immunotherapy

Immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, have transformed the treatment of advanced stage cancers. Unlike chemotherapies that kill cancer cells, these drugs help the body's immune system to find and destroy cancer cells themselves. Unfortunately, only a subset of patients responds long-term to immune checkpoint inhibitors—and these treatments can come at a high cost and with side effects.
CANCER
Axios

Young Black leukemia patients have worse outcomes, study finds

Younger Black leukemia patients were likelier to die early or not go into complete remission than their white peers when receiving the same intensive treatment, according to a new study in Blood Advances. Why it matters: The findings suggest race may factor into survival from acute myeloid leukemia and that...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Older adults with advanced bladder cancer prioritize honest information about what to expect

The median age for receiving a bladder cancer diagnosis is 73, and a significant number of those living with the disease are in their 70s and 80s. A longstanding stereotype in cancer care is that older patients favor a more paternalistic style of care, one in which they defer to the authority of a care provider and may not ask many questions or seek more in-depth information.
CANCER
#Aml#Black People#White Americans#Bone Marrow#Racism
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

What conditions may occur alongside type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is the most common form of diabetes. With this form of the condition, the body does not respond as expected to the hormone insulin. This causes blood sugar levels to rise, which can damage the body and result in the development of additional chronic conditions, or comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Opioid prescriptions significantly higher for patients with lifelong disabilities, study finds

A Michigan Medicine study finds that people with two pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders are prescribed opioids at significantly higher rates than those without the conditions, raising concerns over addiction, overdose and mental health issues. Researchers analyzed prescriptions of opioids from private insurance claims of over 22,000 patients with cerebral palsy or...
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Anti-seizure medication has a new target

An anti-seizure medication acts on unexpected molecular targets, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Designed to target AMPA receptors in the brain, the medication—called perampanel—turns out to also modulate kainate receptors, according to Geoffrey Swanson, Ph.D., professor of Pharmacology and senior author of the study.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Head injuries in children linked to reduced brain size and learning difficulties

Traumatic brain injury may lead to reduced brain size in some children and teenagers, which can be linked to cognitive problems, a new study shows. People who experience a serious blow to the head can suffer brain injury resulting in long-term cognitive problems such as difficulties with memory, concentration and solving problems.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Should clinicians reconsider standard therapy for gout?

Gout occurs when urate crystals accumulate in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a mainstay of therapy to help reduce blood urate levels in affected patients. A recent clinical trial published in Arthritis & Rheumatology has found that low doses of a less commonly used drug called benzbromarone may be a better option, however.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Body’s Aging Processes Speed Up Soon After HIV Infection

HIV has an “early and substantial” impact on aging in infected people, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within just two to three years of infection, according to a study by UCLA researchers and colleagues. The findings suggest that new HIV infection may rapidly...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about phentermine and heart failure

A link may exist between phentermine and heart failure. There are rare reports of valvular heart disease in people who have taken this anti-obesity drug. Valvular heart disease involves damage to one or more of the valves in the heart. These valves open and close to regulate blood flow. Additionally,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Risk Factors for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the type of adult leukemia in the United States. Leukemia is a group of cancers that develop in blood cells. CLL develops in a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. The rapid division of lymphocytes can crowd out healthy blood cells. Over time, this can lead to symptoms like:
CANCER
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus

Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present study aimed to determine the impact of CKD on the incidence of silent myocardial ischaemia (SMI) and the long-term outcomes in asymptomatic patients with DM. This study investigated 461 consecutive patients with DM. All patients who were asymptomatic and self-sufficient in daily life underwent the ergometer exercise (ERG) test. Coronary angiography was performed if the stress test was positive, or if the patient did not achieve 90% of the target heart rate. The primary end point included major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) including death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. The median follow-up duration after study enrolment was 35Â months for the entire cohort of 461 patients. Eighty-one patients were diagnosed with SMI. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was significantly lower in the SMI group (70.5"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 81.8"‰Â±"‰30.0Â mL/min/1.73 m2, P"‰<"‰0.001). SMI occurred more frequently in patients with advanced CKD [27/103, (26.2%) in stages 3"“5], whereas only 5/68 (7.3%) patients without CKD, 13/81 (16.0%) patients with stage 1 CKD and 36/209, (17.2%) in stage 2, had SMI. The Kaplan"“Meier curves revealed that, patients with SMI had poor clinical outcomes (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.016). The incidence of MACCE (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.009) was higher in patients with severe CKD"‰>"‰stage 3a in the SMI subgroup. Urinary albumin (mg/gCr) was associated with MACCE in the SMI subgroup [HR 3.37, 95%CI (1.170"“9.521), P"‰="‰0.025] after adjusting for age, sex, and conventional risk factors. SMI was more prevalent in patients with CKD and the incidence was proportional to the CKD stage in asymptomatic patients with DM. Those Patients with CKD and SMI exhibited poor clinical outcomes. CKD may be a key factor for the identification and management of SMI in asymptomatic patients with DM in routine clinical practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Prepregnancy BMI tied to risks for maternal morbidity, mortality

Maternal prepregnancy obesity is associated with an elevated risk for severe maternal morbidity and/or mortality, according to a study published online June 28 in JAMA Network Open. Heather A. Frey, M.D., from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues examined the association between prepregnancy body mass index (BMI) and...
COLUMBUS, OH

