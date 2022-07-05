ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a 39 year-old mom with 2 kids, and I had an abortion because I didn't want to be pregnant again. I don't regret it.

By Megan Tavares
  • I experienced preeclampsia at the end of my first pregnancy and HELLP syndrome with my second.
  • At 39, I thought I was having perimenopause symptoms when a pregnancy test turned positive.
  • I decided I didn't want to risk my health or overwhelm my already full life by having more children.

Comments / 42

biko
3d ago

you and your partner could of avoided the pregnancy by both of you using protection since you said that you didn't won't any more kids and you wouldn't had to get a abortion

Reply(5)
23
Do you miss Trump yet?
3d ago

Aren’t you special. So many couples who can’t have kids are dying to adopt and you kill yours. What’s that sound in your ears when you try to sleep? It’s the screaming from your baby being ripped apart. Have a nice day.

Reply(6)
17
Lois Smestad
3d ago

This is the business of the couple, not the government or the neighbors. That is the essence of Freedom. You make babies if you want . They don't make any more babies if they don't want. Pretty simple really. Freedom! What a concept. Your forebears died so you could have !

Reply(13)
9
