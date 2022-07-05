ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Deadly listeria outbreak that caused 1 death and 1 pregnancy loss may be linked to tubs of ice cream

By Andrea Michelson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiBQo_0gVMMvI300
A scoop of ice cream. ATU Images/Getty Images
  • Dozens of people have gotten sick with listeriosis, an infection caused by bacteria in food.
  • More than half of those people ate ice cream in the month before they got sick.
  • Public health officials suspect the infections were linked to Big Olaf Creamery, a Florida brand.

