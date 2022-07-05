ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky put 5-game win streak on line vs. improving Lynx

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBzlO_0gVMMnTT00

There hasn’t always been much for the Minnesota Lynx to build on this season.

There is now.

The Lynx are coming off one of their best performances entering Wednesday afternoon’s game against the visiting Chicago Sky in Minneapolis.

The Lynx (7-15) have won four of their past six since snapping a five-game losing streak.

“We all thought this was possible,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said after Sunday’s 102-71 rout of the visiting Las Vegas Aces.

It was the largest margin of victory this season for the Lynx, who received a career-high 32 points from Aerial Powers.

“You have to bring that same intensity the whole game,” Powers said. “We know what place we’re in. We’re fighting to get a (spot higher in the standings). That’s what keeps us going.”

Meanwhile the defending champion Sky (15-5) arrive on a five-game winning streak following Saturday’s 91-75 toppling of the Phoenix Mercury. Allie Quigley posted 19 points to lead five Sky players in double figures.

Having numerous sources of offense for the Sky has been a luxury all season.

“I just try to do things to complement the other players,” said Chicago rookie Rebekah Gardner, a reserve guard who had 10 points against Phoenix. “I also just try to come in and see what the team needs.”

Chicago coach James Wade returned over the weekend after missing a couple of games due to health and safety protocol. He’s not content with the current streak, particularly after seeing the Sky commit 20 turnovers on Saturday.

“There’s stuff that we can improve on,” Wade said. “We just have to make sure we clean that stuff up. Sometimes we take bad risks. Sometimes you do that when you’re up 18, 20 points.”

Chicago is looking for a season sweep of Minnesota. The Sky won 82-78 on the road on May 14 and 88-85 at home on June 26.

Wade said the foundation for the Sky needs to be on defense.

“We’re one of the best defensive teams in the league,” he said.

During the weekend, the Lynx re-signed rookie forward Nikolina Milic to a second seven-day contract.

–Field Level Media

