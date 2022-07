HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a suspect was shot and killed by a county sergeant on Friday afternoon. According to Gonzalez, deputies were called to a Dollar General in the 2000 block of FM 1960 in response to a shoplifting in progress. Investigators, in a news conference on Friday night, said the caller had indicated that the suspect had pushed the manager and gotten away with several items and ran. Deputies responded to the call and said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant had spotted the suspect south of the Dollar General and had began to chase him on foot.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO