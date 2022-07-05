ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNOW HIM? Gun Club Assault Suspect Sought In Lehigh Valley

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
The man pictured above is wanted for an assault at Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, local police said in a release. Photo Credit: Northampton Police Department via Facebook

Know him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an assault that occurred at a Lehigh Valley gun club.

The man pictured above is wanted for an assault at Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, local police said in a release.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Northampton Police Officer Joseph Britt at (610) 261-0404 or send an email to jbritt@northamptonpd.org.

