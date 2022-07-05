4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

A Dubuque woman is accused of striking her boyfriend with a liquor bottle several times and injuring him. 30 year old Miranda Evans was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault-third or subsequent offence. A report says that Evans was arguing with her boyfriend, 31 year old Derrick Brown-Johnson at their residence when Brown-Johnson went outside onto the porch. Brown-Johnson said that when he opened the front door, he was immediately struck over the head with a liquor bottle by Evans, causing a laceration. Evans then swung the bottle again, striking Brown-Johnson in the hand as he tried to protect himself. Brown-Johnson said Evans struck him with the bottle again on the head when he called police. Brown-Johnson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. According to a report, Evans had previous domestic assault charges in 2020 and 2021.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO