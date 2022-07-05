ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York DUI checkpoints results in 21 arrests

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Twenty one people were arrested at DUI checkpoints in North York Borough. On July 1 between 11...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 11

Anthony Frantzis
4d ago

With all the killings and serious crimes going on this is what they spend their time doing. smh. Even more who they target is what makes it even more disturbing.

Reply(3)
3
 

