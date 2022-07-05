York DUI checkpoints results in 21 arrests
NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Twenty one people were arrested at DUI checkpoints in North York Borough. On July 1 between 11...www.abc27.com
NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Twenty one people were arrested at DUI checkpoints in North York Borough. On July 1 between 11...www.abc27.com
With all the killings and serious crimes going on this is what they spend their time doing. smh. Even more who they target is what makes it even more disturbing.
Comments / 11