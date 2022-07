CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Cleveland County neighborhood are being urged to boil their water due to the presence of E. coli. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has advised the Wildfire Estates Homeowners public water supply to inform users to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least a minute before using the water to prepare food, wash dishes, or brush their teeth.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO