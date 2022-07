Three-star Connecticut offensive tackle Miles Walker’s rise within the recruiting industry has exploded over the last couple of months. But his journey to develop into Ohio State’s newest offensive lineman commitment as of Friday goes much further than that. Three years ago, Walker sat at what his high school coach described as a “sloppy” 280 pounds. After rigorous workouts, Walker slimmed down to 235 pounds by the start of his junior season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO