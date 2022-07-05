Eric Bitoude named new boys soccer head coach at Crofton (MD)

CROFTON, MD – Eric Bitoude has been hired as the new boys' soccer head coach at Crofton High School (MD), the school announced last week.

Eric Bitoude

Bitoude replaces over Pat Carey, who departed to accept the Athletic Director's position at Old Mill. He led the Cardinals to a 9-7 record in their inaugural season in 2021.

Previously, Bitoude coached at Loch Raven High School in Baltimore County, Park School and, most recently, Meade High School. He is also on the faculty at Broadneck High School where he teaches mathematics. He is a graduate of UMBC where he played on the school's Club Soccer team.