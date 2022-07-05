You Are Not Helpless in the Wake of Gun Violence. Donate Blood!

The Joliet Public Library has announced that funding for Project Burnham from the Rebuild Illinois Community Development Initiative grant has been partially received and will be paid to the City of Joliet. The grant money will be received in full when the project is complete in the fall. The total amount of $6.3 million, which will be used to cover a portion of the library’s renovation of the interior of the downtown Ottawa Street Branch, was paid upfront through the City of Joliet selling bonds to cover immediate construction costs. These bonds will be paid off by the state grant next year when they become callable, which is several years early. The total cost of the project is $10.5 million, funded through the state grant and library reserves. No new funding for the library renovation came from Joliet property taxes.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO