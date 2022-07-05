ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

You Are Not Helpless in the Wake of Gun Violence. Donate Blood!

959theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened in Highland Park is a tragedy, and regardless of your political and social views there is one thing that many of us can do to help victims of gun violence. There are victims of yesterday’s shooting that are alive today because someone decided to give blood last...

www.959theriver.com

959theriver.com

Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate Independence Day. Bailey said he was sorry if those comments caused more pain. He went on to call for a special session of the Illinois legislature to address gun violence, suggesting there should be more state funding for mental health services. Bailey also blamed Governor Pritzker for the violence throughout Illinois.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
MOKENA, IL
959theriver.com

Seventh Victim Killed In Highland Park Shooting Identified

Authorities are identifying the seventh victim killed in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. Eduardo Uvaldo died at Evanston Hospital. Six other people passed away after they were shot during the rampage at the July 4th parade in the northern suburb. Robert Crimo the third is charged with the seven murders.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
959theriver.com

The Aurora Food Pantry, 13-hour Radiothon is ON to Pack the Pantry!

The Aurora Food Pantry’s Radiothon 2022 Kicks off as we Pack the Pantry again this year to help feed families who need your support. Join Mackay in the Morning, Live in Studio from 6-10am with specials guests from the Pantry. From 11-3pm, Nick will broadcast live from The Spartan...
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

We have your Tickets to Kansas!

One of America’s Iconic rock bands, Kansas, is coming to the RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Sunday July 24th and Mitch Michaels wants to send you there!. First, listen to Mitch Michaels in the afternoon during the Drive @ 5 pm! Or enter to win below!!!. With a legendary career...
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Mayor Lightfoot Headed To Paris And London To Promote Chicago Business

Mayor Lightfoot will be headed to Paris and London next week to tout Chicago’s thriving economy. She will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on the five-day trip starting on Monday. The mayor is scheduled to speak at Fintech Week London 2022. She also plans to meet with London Mayor Sadiq Kahn and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Public Library Receives Partial Funding for Renovation

The Joliet Public Library has announced that funding for Project Burnham from the Rebuild Illinois Community Development Initiative grant has been partially received and will be paid to the City of Joliet. The grant money will be received in full when the project is complete in the fall. The total amount of $6.3 million, which will be used to cover a portion of the library’s renovation of the interior of the downtown Ottawa Street Branch, was paid upfront through the City of Joliet selling bonds to cover immediate construction costs. These bonds will be paid off by the state grant next year when they become callable, which is several years early. The total cost of the project is $10.5 million, funded through the state grant and library reserves. No new funding for the library renovation came from Joliet property taxes.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Mayor Lightfoot OK’s NASCAR Races In Downtown Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot is supporting NASCAR races in downtown Chicago. The Athletic reports that city officials are giving the green light for three straight years of stock-car races. The deal is dependent on whether Lightfoot wins a second term in office. A formal announcement is expected later this month.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Gas Line Ruptured Near Costco Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Jon Stratton is confirming to WJOL that a gas line was ruptured by construction crews. Chief Stratton says they are monitoring the situation to make sure there is not danger to the public. As a result the Boulevard from Route 30 into the Costco parking lot is closed. This is a 4 inch pipe that has burst. Nicor is on the scene. Access to Costco via Renwick Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL

