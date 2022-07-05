ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Information On Peru Counterfeit Case That Ended In A Crash

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn arrest has been made in a fraud case that turned into a chase in Peru. Late Friday afternoon, officers were told that several...

www.starvedrock.media

starvedrock.media

Investigation Continues Surrounding Credit Union Robbery In Streator

No arrests have been announced yet regarding an armed robbery at Streator Community Credit Union. Just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon, a message was sent out by the Streator Police Department and Illinois State Police announcing a robbery at the credit union on North Park Street. A gun was allegedly displayed and the suspect's vehicle, possibly a White Ford Explorer was last seen in the area of Elm and Sherman Streets. It's thought to have passenger side rear end damage.
STREATOR, IL
starvedrock.media

Pedestrian fatally injured at Mendota intersection Saturday

A sad situation in Mendota where a female pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle after 8:30 Saturday morning. It happened at Route 251 and Washington street. Mendota Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said the coroner was summoned. He stated the vehicle involved was a utility-type truck. Traffic was tied up for...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

September Sentencing For Streator Cocaine Dealer

A Streator woman faces prison time after agreeing to plead guilty to dealing drugs. Twenty-seven-year-old Hannah Reed pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of dealing cocaine. Each charge is a Class 1 felony which can bring 4 to 15 years in prison. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence Reed on September 2nd.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

Investigation into train vs vehicle crash leads to felony charges for Dana man

TOLUCA – The driver of a truck that was struck by a train in Marshal County is facing felony charges after an investigation by authorities. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they took a report of a stolen truck from Dana in southern LaSalle County. Officials say the same truck was involved in a collision with a train in Marshal County and that the driver allegedly fled the scene. After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office say that a 24-year-old Dana man allegedly filed a false police report. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a valid license, and disobeying a signal of a approaching train along with the class 4 felony for filing the false police report.
DANA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Earlville woman facing charges after crash in Little Rock Township

An Earlville woman is facing several charges following a crash in Little Rock Township Wednesday. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the area of Millington Road and Lions Road. 25-year-old Kassidy Lyn McCoy, of Earlville, is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and aggravated battery...
EARLVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County man arrested for filing a false police report

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday. According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Dixon man accused of trying to strangle family member, arrested in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Brett E. Benters, 38, of Dixon faces domestic battery, weapons and home invasion charges after allegedly breaking into a family member’s house Wednesday evening. Whiteside County deputies arrived just after 4:30 p.m. to a residence in rural Sterling searching for Benters, who was wanted in...
STERLING, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Five-Count Felony Indictment Against Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras –

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras is facing a five-count grand jury felony indictment after having been arrested on Father’s Day and charged with aggravated DUI and operating while license revoked, with further investigations revealing had two previous DUI convictions and two previous convictions of driving on a revoked license.
starvedrock.media

Ex-Finance Manager For Woodhaven Lakes Accused Of Embezzlement

There's a new embezzlement case to report. Fifty-four-year-old Donna Unrath of Amboy is charged with the felony of theft between $10,000 to $100,000. While working as finance manager for the Woodhaven Association at Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, Unrath allegedly stole cash over a seven-year period from the camping community. She's...
SUBLETTE, IL
starvedrock.media

Pedestrian's condition unknown after struck by vehicle Saturday in Mendota

A pedestrian's condition is not known after they were struck by a vehicle about 8:30am Saturday. It happened at Route 52 and 13th Avenue in Mendota. City Fire/EMS were called to the scene. Other departments were summoned to man the Mendota station during this call. You'll hear more as it is made available.
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

Trailer total loss after fire in Woodhaven

SUBLETTE – A trailer was a total loss after a Saturday morning fire at the Woodhaven Lakes Campground in Lee County. Sublette and Amboy Fire Departments responded to the scene and contained the fire, preventing further loss of property. No injuries were reported, according to Sublette Fire Chief Kevin Schultz. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police responded to report of a smoke bomb at Washington Walmart

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington police responded to a report of a smoke bomb being set off in the Walmart Supercenter on Freedom Parkway Thursday Morning. A Washington Police Sergeant confirmed that the incident involved juveniles and that no other information is available at this time. This story will...
WASHINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Brought in on Warrants

Failing to show up for a court date has bought a Princeton man some trouble. On Tuesday night, Bureau County Sheriff's deputies picked up 36-year-old Aaron Hubbard at the Princeton Bible Church for failing to answer to charges running from Violating an Order of Protection, to DUI, to Failing to Reduce Speed.
PRINCETON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged after Yorkville traffic stop

A Joliet woman is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering the health of child, and resisting a police officer. 35-year-old Bertha T. Solorzano, of Joliet, was charged after a traffic stop in Yorkville Monday. According to the Yorkville Police Department it happened in the area of Route 47 and Fountainview Drive at around two in the morning. A Yorkville police report says there was one juvenile passenger at the time.
YORKVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Faulty Ice Maker Causes Fire Scare At Peru Hotel

A new ice maker is needed at one Peru hotel. Fire departments responded to the La Quinta Inn in Peru Tuesday afternoon after a fire alarm was triggered. An ice maker on the 2nd floor malfunctioned, sending out some smoke but no flames. Firefighters unplugged the machine and let it cool off advising folks at the hotel to not use the smoking ice maker anymore.
PERU, IL
starvedrock.media

Bank Customers Targeted By Scammers

Another scam is making the rounds. La Salle State Bank put out an alert Wednesday saying their customers are being contacted via phone and by text by someone impersonating a bank employee. The scammer is attempting to obtain sensitive customer information which may include account and password details. The spoofing call lists La Salle State Bank's real phone number.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two people burned in Aurora fires

The Aurora Fire Department says two people were seriously burned within just one week. On July 4 firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive for a grease fire in a kitchen. A 37-year-old man had tried to put out the fire and was severely burned in the process. He had to go a trauma and burn center in critical condition.
AURORA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of deadly Bloomington crash identified

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly crash in Bloomington was identified Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan T. Cason of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on June 24 near the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL

