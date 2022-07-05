How to get smooth summer skin, from head to toe

Devotees swear by microneedling (also known as dermarolling) for treating a host of skin concerns such as fine lines, dullness, acne scarring, stretch marks and even hair loss.Microneedling is a minimally-invasive treatment that can be carried out at home or in-clinic by a professional. It involves the use of roller or pen, covered in ultra-thin needles, being passed across the skin. “The needles pierce the skin creating micro-injuries that trigger a healing response,” explains aesthetic doctor Pamela Benito. “This kickstarts the production of new collagen, resulting in fresher, tighter, brighter and smoother skin, with less lines, pigmentation and scars.”The main...
