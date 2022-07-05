ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How to get smooth summer skin, from head to toe

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring hot summer months, many people want their skin to...

www.today.com

Daily Mail

This 200 million view TikTok famous 'Peel And Reveal' Lip Stain Kit seals pigment into the top layer of your lips and is so popular it sold out eight times in 2021 - but it's now BACK IN STOCK

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com may earn an affiliate commission. Do you dream of having that freshly applied lipstick look all day long, without any need to reapply it after...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Wake Up to Softer Skin With Tula’s Anti-Aging Beauty Sleep Night Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our nighttime skincare routine is a sacred ritual. Gently applying serums, creams and cleansers is the ultimate act of self-care! And since we’re always rushing in the morning, it makes sense to save the time-consuming steps for the evening. We love using potent products before bed and seeing radiant results the next day. It’s like putting a tooth under your pillow as a kid and waking up to a dollar bill!
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 17 Best Body Shimmers for Glowing Skin

Summer dressing can sneak up on you: One day you are wearing jeans in 50-degree weather, and the next you are reaching for lightweight dresses and shorts to combat the humidity and heat. Which means: more skin to show. If your skin looks slightly duller than you'd like due winter months spent inside, don't worry. Now’s the time to reach for the best self-tanners, as well as shimmery body oils and creams to embrace (and fake) a summer glow.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

When Our Skin Is Crying for a Detox, No Other Face Masks Can Compare to These

Guaranteed there will be moments in your skincare life when it's going to need a total reset. You might be familiar with the detox-needing feeling—your pores are clogged, your skin is oily, it might feel bumpy or you might notice breakouts... it's just not feeling its best. Your skin just needs a clean slate, which means it's probably due for exfoliation, deep cleansing, and then plenty of hydration.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Wrinkles By Age Group: Types Of Fine Lines + Derm-Approved Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Perhaps a shocking opinion by today's standards, but I think wrinkles are so damn sexy. (I didn't always feel this way, but as I've earned a new decade, I've really started to embrace their appeal.) There is something so enticing about a face that looks lived in, no? I want to see people with lines that show they've been laughing, smiling, feeling their emotions, and you know, living.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist Who Battled Skin Cancer—Here’s What I Want You To Know About Staying Safe in the Sun’

The cardinal rule of skin care, is (of course), "Don't forget to wear sunscreen." This edict is repeated a zillion times a day by dermatologists around the world, all of whom would likely list SPF as the one product they'd want with them if they were stranded on a desert island. But for Jennifer Holman, MD, a Texas-based board-certified dermatologist who was diagnosed with melanoma in her early 20s, this commitment to sun protection is even more personal.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

8 best derma rollers to rejuvenate skin and boost hair growth at home

Devotees swear by microneedling (also known as dermarolling) for treating a host of skin concerns such as fine lines, dullness, acne scarring, stretch marks and even hair loss.Microneedling is a minimally-invasive treatment that can be carried out at home or in-clinic by a professional. It involves the use of roller or pen, covered in ultra-thin needles, being passed across the skin. “The needles pierce the skin creating micro-injuries that trigger a healing response,” explains aesthetic doctor Pamela Benito. “This kickstarts the production of new collagen, resulting in fresher, tighter, brighter and smoother skin, with less lines, pigmentation and scars.”The main...
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

100% of Testers Say This Eye Balm Improved Their Skin Texture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re always looking for the best eye creams, balms and serums, because when it comes to skincare, addressing the eye area is of the utmost importance. The skin around your eye is more delicate and prone to showing signs of aging — and we just can’t stand waking up to dark circles and puffiness!
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Get Soft, Glowy Skin With Just 3 Products

When it comes to the health of your skin, one of the most important things to do is to establish a skincare routine and actually stick to it. Remember: Consistency is key! Also, you can never go wrong with a little bit of research. Before you buy any skincare product, make sure you read the labels. Obviously, you’ll want to get something that is compatible with your skin type and can address your skin’s concerns. You have to understand that while some skincare ingredients can work for others, some might not for you—and that’s okay. When you religiously follow a regimen that caters to your skin type, chances are you will get the most effective results.
SKIN CARE

