As the story goes, DeSean Jackson attended the University of California-Berkeley from 2005 to 2007. What many people forget about is that he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were supposed to be teammates in 2005. But, Rodgers left after the 2004 season for the NFL Draft. They might have one more opportunity to play with one another.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 31 MINUTES AGO