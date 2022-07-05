Man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of teenagers

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A Seymour man accused of multiple sexual offenses involving children has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on each of two counts of sexual abuse.

Online court records show Samuel D. Barnett, 45, was sentenced last week (6/27/22) after having entered a guilty plea in March to two of the six original charges. The other charges were dismissed.

He was charged with offenses involving a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl over a period from 2017 to 2019.

He is to serve the two sentences concurrently, court records show.

