Tulsa, OK

$14k worth of perfume stolen from Tulsa store, GPS trackers lead to arrest

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Four people have been arrested, connected to a heist involving $14,000 in stolen perfume.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to Ulta near 71st and Memorial on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say three women walked into the store with their own bags and stole more than 270 items, mostly including Chanel perfume.

The trio stole $14,000 worth of products.

The store’s manager tried to stop the women, but the suspects ran out and jumped into a black Chevy Tahoe driven by a man.

However, some of the stolen merchandise had GPS trackers on them, which led officers to the Edenwood Apartments near N. Hartford and Peoria.

The suspects and the Chevy Tahoe were found at the complex.

Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire, and Delisha Logan were arrested on charges of Grand Larceny After Former Conviction of a Felony. The driver, identified as Micah Goff, was arrested on larceny charges.

Eddye Kemp-Whitaker
4d ago

about time. geeze this perfume ring has been doing this for a while. $14,000 of perfume? Now it's a

Clara Hudson
3d ago

Goody goody. Obey the Ten Commandments. Thou shalt not steal.

Trina Jones
3d ago

I use to work for ulta.....we use to tell folks those had trackers....guess they are believers now.

