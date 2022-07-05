ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

8 Hospitalized in Minneapolis After Yet Another July 4 Shooting

By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In yet another horrifying display of Fourth of July gun violence, 8 people have been hospitalized after a shooting in a Minneapolis park. Several are in critical condition as of Tuesday...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
The Independent

Father of two-year-old boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting died using body to shield his son

The 2-year-old boy who was left orphaned by the Highland Park massacre was reportedly protected from the spray of bullets raining down from the rooftop near the July 4th parade by his own deceased father’s body, according to the child’s grandfather.On Monday, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his 35-year-old wife, Irina, were named as two of the seven victims identified in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Robert Crimo. Crimo has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail till his next court apperance.The pair had attended the annual parade in...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Downtown Minneapolis#Park Police#Violent Crime#Cbs Minnesota
TheDailyBeast

Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Fox News

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Man Said ‘That Felt Good’ After Bludgeoning Elderly Neighbor to Death, Police Say

A 31-year-old Missouri man was reportedly heard muttering “that felt good” as he bludgeoned his elderly neighbor to death. Police say Isaac Heath was seen by a witness on his neighbor’s front porch in Berkeley swinging a baseball bat. Soon after the sighting, the neighbor, Eileen Schnitker, was found dead on the same porch with injuries to the face and head, and reportedly a stab wound in her stomach. As KMOV4 reported, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office arrested Heath at the scene and charged him with both first-degree murder and armed criminal action. If convicted, Heath could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. “The fact patterns of some cases leave you speechless,” the prosecuting attorney said. “This is one of those.”
BERKELEY, MO
Newsweek

Cops Fire 59 Rounds at Man Who Pointed Empty BB Gun at Them

Authorities in Florida say a suspected carjacker brandished an unloaded BB gun before law enforcement opened fire, fatally shooting the man. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter provided new information during a Wednesday press conference on the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Robert Hubbard. Authorities had previously said Hubbard pointed a handgun at sheriff's deputies. While authorities have disclosed Hubbard was armed with an unloaded, non-lethal weapon, Slaughter said law enforcement were left with no choice.
CLEARWATER, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy