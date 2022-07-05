ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Changed jobs? Don't forget to bring your 401(k) with you

By Michael Finney
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gmqc_0gVMITuf00
EMBED <> More Videos Changed jobs? Don't forget to bring your 401(k) with you

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twenty-five million 401(k) plans -- a fifth of all 401(k) plans -- have been lost or forgotten. Is one of them yours?

When Susan Coles left her employer, she not only kept track of her 401(k), she moved her account... twice.

"My company moved this division," Coles says. "I stayed here and didn't go with it, so I rolled over the 401(k) they had for me."

Then she rolled it over again.

"First thing they recommended is to buy $10,000 of Apple stock, and that was around $95 or $97 a share. Four, five, six years later -- I can't remember exactly -- but they sold 50 shares at over $600 apiece," she says.

Those rollovers worked for Coles, but not everyone keeps track of their plans. New jobs, with new responsibilities, taking some to new cities. Larry Pon is a CPA and financial planner in Redwood Shores.

"People forget about the 401(k) plans because they don't see it," Pon says. "It's not that obvious to them, and a lot of people have multiple 401(k) plans."

So some get lost. He says old 401(k) plans can be tough to find and suggests starting by contacting former employers, checking an unclaimed property website like unclaimed.org and the U.S. Department of Labor's Abandoned Plan Search.

Still, even with that, many 401(k) plans go unfound.

Pon says that is being recognized and there is a bipartisan bill in congress that would put together a clearing house for lost 401(k) plans.

"So what the legislation will do is to centralize it and make it easier, because right now it's really difficult, and basically they're directing the Department of Labor in in coordination with the Department of Treasury to set up this central location for accounts," says Pon.

Going even further, the senate plan wants lost funds to be invested.

But for now, Pon says you are pretty much on your own, so when changing jobs, remember your 401(k).

"You got to stay on top of this. If you're leaving your job right now, it's not on a lot of people's 'exit checklist' when they change jobs as, 'Oh, what should I do, have my existing retirement plan, should I roll over to the new employer's retirement plan?" Pon says.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area restaurants plagued by online rating scammers

Some Bay Area restaurant owners are being targeted with negative one-star reviews on Yelp by scammers who are hoping to cash in. As you can imagine, it's hurting their businesses as many are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. San Francisco restaurant owners said the whole ordeal has been a nightmare. Lucho's is a family-run business in San Francisco's Lakeside neighborhood. Husband and wife Luciano Romero and Kelly Barbieri own Lucho's, a small restaurant serving up American-California cuisine with flavors of the Yucatán where Luciano is from. When the owners started getting one-star reviews every day, it was devastating....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

The Demographics of San Francisco’s Pandemic Urban Exodus

The early months of the pandemic were rife with stories about urban dwellers decamping to more suburban and rural climes, reinvigorating real estate markets around the country, sending waves of new residents to small towns, and driving up housing costs in so-called "zoom towns." Though a number of studies have been released in the ensuing years revealing the reality of out-migration to be much more complicated than of the headline-friendly version of the Covid-19 “urban exodus.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
money.com

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Planner#U S Department Of Labor#Landlord
CBS San Francisco

Buying? Renting may be better option in Bay Area's tough housing market

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- With mortgage interest rates rising and home sale prices at record highs, some experts say renting may be a better option for some people, in certain scenarios, if they want to save money."The Bay Area is the most expensive major metro area to live in in the country. It is extraordinarily expensive to buy a house there, and it's almost as extraordinarily expensive to rent a home in the Bay Area," said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist with Zillow. "For any short-term horizon, yes, it's cheaper to rent a home than to own one in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and others active in addressing hate against the Asian and Pacific Islander community on Wednesday celebrated a victory after $30.3 million was approved for distribution by the California Department of Social Services to local nonprofits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here’s a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
San José Spotlight

San Jose sees rising property values despite economic woes

The value of taxable properties in San Jose skyrocketed last year thanks to demand for luxury homes and new construction. Experts and county officials say the growth won’t last. At the heart of wealthy Silicon Valley, the assessed value of all property grew by $15 billion over the last 12 months—a jump from $215.9 billion to $231... The post San Jose sees rising property values despite economic woes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

How much will Santa Clara lose when Great America closes?

Santa Clara expects steep losses of more than half a million dollars in revenue each year when Great America shuts its gates within the next decade. News last week of the amusement park’s $310 million sale to San Francisco-based real estate firm Prologis shocked Silicon Valley. This comes on the heels of Santa Clara already facing a revenue crisis with a nearly $20 million deficit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

A rare San Francisco conservative offers ‘a letter to progressives’

During these turbulent times, individual and governmental decisions are being made that likely will have a ripple effect for decades to come. Just in time, a new book offers a much-needed reminder that the timeless principles of economics are essential to the preservation of American democracy. Entrepreneur, investor and lifelong...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Plans for Ikea-anchored Mid-Market mall take shape

For months, the ground floor windows of the empty 6x6 shopping center on Market Street have been plastered with signs reading, “Hej!” The friendly Swedish greeting was the only sign of progress on the long-delayed plan to bring an Ikea store to downtown San Francisco. But now, those...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Contagious COVID variant puts Santa Clara County on alert

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Santa Clara County again, and officials are urging residents to masks up—even in some outdoor settings. In recent days, the county has reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID infections, officials said, noting the actual tally is likely much higher due to underreported test results. The current seven-day rolling average, at 1,094, is comparable to the spike in cases in May. The hospitalization rate has also jumped significantly in the past month with 233 coronavirus patients—the highest since the first wave of omicron infections in January.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sizzling Housing Market in Bay Area Starts to Cool, but Still Tops U.S. Prices

The Bay Area housing market, continuing a trend of recent years, is the most expensive place in the U.S. to buy a home, according to real estate experts who track home sales. For a region that registered record sale prices in 2021, with nearly a 12% growth in median home sale prices, the Bay Area market is beginning to level out this year, reports Norada Real Estate Investments, a Southern California firm that studies nationwide real estate trends.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy