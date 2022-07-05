ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Leonor of Spain exudes Cinderella vibes at family engagement

By Alexandra Hurtado
 4 days ago

Princess Leonor looked like a Disney princess at the 2022 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards. Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s eldest daughter exuded Cinderella vibes wearing a blue off-the-shoulder ﻿dress from Miphai and her hair styled in an elegant updo to the ceremony on Monday.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden meets with Queen Letizia in Madrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtoQO_0gVMI2PX00 Getty Images

“It is a real pleasure to tell you that the 💙 Princess Leonor has chosen our Celeste Musca Dress 👑 dress to attend the awards ceremony for@fpdgi✨ Inexplicable happiness 😍 it’s impressive!” the brand wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Leonor from the event.

The Spanish Princess completed her stunning look with drop earrings and nude slingback heels. Leonor, who began her studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales last year , attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards with her parents and younger sister, Infanta Sofia .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VP2ng_0gVMI2PX00 Getty Images

The King and Queen’s firstborn delivered a speech during the ceremony on July 4 saying (translated to English), “I return to Catalonia with the joy of sharing one more time with all of you one more day important on is to recognize the strength, the talent, the effort and the commitment of our five awardees of this year. Our Foundation accompanies and honors these generations of young people who are contributing to the educational, cultural and economic transformation of society; that they are an example in their environment and more than ever.”

In her remarks, the 16-year-old Princess also said , “The times we live in are demanding, not least because of the pandemic that we have suffered and that has caused so much pain. Also because of these terrible events such as the war in Ukraine, which continues to generate destruction and uncertainty.

She added, “I think of the children and women of our age who have lost their hope in the future and who cannot access opportunities like those promoted by the Fundació Princesa de Girona from here. Our five winners represent this objective that the Foundation defends: a model of coexistence in which training, commitment to others and social responsibility make it easier for young people to fully demonstrate their potential, with a real impact on society. And, for the first time, the awards go to five women. My sister Sofia and I have seen your projects and we are admired and impressed. Also grateful!”

