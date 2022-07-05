ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Late NFL star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE, researchers say

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHaIZ_0gVMHthe00
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reacts after making a catch during the first half of a 2017 game against the New York Giants.

Late NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had the degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, Boston University researchers revealed Tuesday.

Thomas was found dead at his home in Georgia on 9 December at age 33, but the Fulton County coroner has not released a cause of death. His family suspected seizures resulting from a 2019 car accident might have caused his death.

The former Denver Broncos star began displaying erratic behavior, including mood changes and isolation, in 2020, according to his family.

“His mood would change, and he would also isolate himself sometimes,” said Katina Stuckey Smith, Thomas’ mother, in an interview with ABC. “He was, like, ‘Mom, I don’t know what’s going on with my body. You know, I gotta get myself together,’ and he said, ‘I don’t feel like myself anymore.’”

Neuropathologist Dr Ann McKee, part of the Boston University brain research team, told ABC that Thomas most likely died after having a seizure. The condition isn’t commonly associated with CTE.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas played eight-plus seasons with the Broncos, who drafted him in the first round in 2010 and traded him to Houston in October 2018.

He won Super Bowl 50 with Denver and recorded 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 143 career games with the Broncos, Texans (2018) and New York Jets (2019). He signed with New England in 2019 but never appeared in a game for the Patriots.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cte#Jets#American Football#Abc#The Boston University#Texans
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

348K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy