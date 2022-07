An Ottumwa man convicted of a 2014 sex offense has had his probation revoked and his original sentence imposed. According to Wapello County Attorney Rueben Neff, 26 year old Kraigen Grooms was facing revocation of his probation, imposed following his guilty plea in an infamous 2014 sex abuse case. Kelly Ashton, Grooms’ probation officer, testified to numerous violations committed by Grooms. These included failure to comply with mental health treatment, failure to report as directed, failure to comply with GPS monitoring, failure to comply with substance use restrictions, and failing to maintain adequate employment or schooling.

