PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – The County Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce they have recently hired Kerri Watson-Blaisdell as their new vice president of marketing. A County native, Watson-Blaisdell comes to the credit union with over 15 years of experience in communication and marketing. She began her career with the University of Maine and then relocated to the County where she worked for The Aroostook Medical Center, now Northern Light Health, for nearly eight years. She then transitioned to higher education where she spent the next seven years at Northern Maine Community College and the University of Maine at Fort Kent, respectively.

2 DAYS AGO