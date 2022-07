During the pandemic, people stayed at home and became more aware of both the benefits and drawbacks of their living space. At the same time, many companies realized they could get as much (or more) productivity from their employees via remote work. Now, as we settle into a post-pandemic normal, the high cost of California housing is causing people and companies to contemplate an out-of-state move. This is especially true when you consider that many property owners who purchased residential real estate as recently as a couple of years ago can sell and make a handsome profit if they sell soon.

