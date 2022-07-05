ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman at Trenton Art All Night shooting shot multiple times

By Dan Alexander
 4 days ago
TRENTON — One of the gunmen charged in the 2018 Art All Night shooting was shot at least three times early Monday morning. Davone White was shot in the neck, shoulder and hand at a house on Sweets Street around 1:15 a.m., according to Trenton city spokesman Timothy Carroll. He is...

Trenton, NJ
