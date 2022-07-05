ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man taken to Ryder Trauma Center in “extremely critical” condition after boating accident

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition after a crash involving a boat and a personal watercraft. The...

www.850wftl.com

WSVN-TV

Lane closures due to multiple car wreck in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multiple vehicle wreck has caused lane closures in Weston. It happened on southbound I-75 at the Royal Palm Boulevard and Arvida Parkway exit, Saturday morning. An oil tanker is said to have been involved in the collision and began leaking fuel. Three lanes were...
WESTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

June crash claims life of Miami woman in Collier County

A 68-year-old Miami woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed last month in Collier County has died. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV, driven by a 33-year-old Miami woman, was traveling east on Oil Well Road, when it approached a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 29.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Accidents
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
CBS Miami

BSO patrol car set on fire with deputy inside

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for an arsonist who used a lit flare to put a Broward sheriff's deputy in danger. On July 3rd, around 1:30 a.m., the deputy was parked in his marked patrol car near the 1000 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach when he noticed heavy smoke coming from the vehicle's rear passenger side. A passerby also flagged the deputy down and told him that his rear passenger tire was on fire. The deputy immediately got out of the car and found a lit flare. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was called and they put out the fire. Investigators said the deputy was in the area with his emergency lights activated to deter street racers from speeding down Hillsboro Boulevard when someone lit the flare that placed the deputy's life in danger. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (954) 321-4200, submit a tip through the SaferWatch App, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.  
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 96-year-old last seen in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing elderly man. Mauro Aguero was last seen in the area of Southeast Second Street and Seventh Avenue in Homestead, Friday. The 96-year-old suffers from a number of medical conditions. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call...
HOMESTEAD, FL
click orlando

Man injured, animals killed in flea market fire in Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at the outdoor Tropicana Flea Market on Thursday near Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah area, according to News 6 partner WPLG. Residents of buildings as far as Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and downtown Miami reported seeing the dark smoke.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

FIU student in critical condition after being shot in South Miami-Dade; family urges the public for information

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Ashley Rodriguez, along with the Miami-Dade Police, are pleading with the public for any information on who shot her. “My daughter is a 21-year-old FIU student, she goes to FIU, psychology major, she’s a good girl, very responsible, she does not deserve this,” said Sadia Rodriguez, Ashley’s mother.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida International University student in critical condition after being shot in Northwest Miami-Dade; family urges the public for any information on who shot their daughter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Ashley Rodriguez, along with the Miami-Dade Police, are pleading with the public for any information on who shot her. “My daughter is a 21-year-old FIU student, she goes to FIU, psychology major, she’s a good girl, very responsible, she does not deserve this,” said Sadia Rodriguez, Ashley’s mother.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 person shot in Hollywood in possible case of road rage, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood Police are investigating a possible case of road rage. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Sheridan Street just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. Sky 10 was over the scene where video captured a car riddled with bullets in the parking lot...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during shooting in south Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers surrounded a house after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found one person was injured near the intersection of Southwest 176 Terrace and 120 Avenue, east of the Larry And Penny Thompson Memorial Park And Campground.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach. According to police, Tavaria Stanley was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace, Thursday. Stanley was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

BSO: Military flare washes ashore in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FLA) — Broward County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a military item that washed ashore near in Pompano Beach Friday afternoon. BSO deputies along with investigators from BSO’s Bomb Squad Unit responded to the scene and secured the area around 4:00 p.m. The...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SHOT IN HEAD: This Is The Boca Raton Man Cops Shot During Rescue

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Man As Woman Is Saved In West Boca Raton. UPDATE AT 8:52 a.m. THURSDAY: READ THE POLICE REPORT. ALLSWANG ALLEGEDLY HELD THERAPIST HOSTAGE. USE THIS LINK. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The photo you see above is Tzvi […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

