Abilene police dispatch receive less calls about fireworks than last year

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago
Fireworks and audience (Getty)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police dispatch received less calls about fireworks this year than they did last year.

Between July 1 and July 4 in 2022, dispatch received 3,409 calls about fireworks, which is down from the 3,773 calls received from July 2 to July 5 in 2021.

However, these numbers do not include calls made to a specific firework hotline the Abilene Police Department established to take away from the volume of calls to dispatch.

Fireworks are never permitted for use inside Abilene city limits, and this year, Taylor County commissioners elected to ban certain aerial fireworks due to dry conditions.

Other area counties, such as Eastland, banned the sale of fireworks all together.

In the City of Abilene, violators caught shooting off fireworks could face a Class C citation as well as a $500 fine.

KTAB and KRBC have asked the Abilene Police Department how many citations were issued, how many fireworks were confiscated, and how many calls were made to their firework hotline. Police say it could take some time to gather these statistics.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional information.

BigCountryHomepage

Two injured in possible home explosion at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were injured during a possible home explosion at Lake Cisco Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at the 1200 block of N Shore Drive around 1:00 p.m. and found three buildings on fire – two homes and a storage building. Fire officials report there were two burn victims […]
CISCO, TX
colemantoday.com

CPD Activity Report for June 27 - July 3

The Coleman Police Department has released the Activity Report from June 27th through July 3rd. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 25 calls for service. The following are some but not all of their calls:. 2 – Missing Person. 4 – Agency Assist. 2 –...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firefighter burned during explosion in Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer firefighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday. The Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line at a fire at Oak Creek Ranch. Pictures of Firefighter Skipper […]
BLACKWELL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

11th Annual Guns and Hoses blood drive begins Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual Guns and Hoses blood drive is taking place beginning Wednesday. Donors can participate in the drive by visiting Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street or the KTAB and KRBC Studios at 4510 S 14th Street from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

