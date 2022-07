BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies said one person died in a motorcycle crash in the Town of Bethany around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Deputy Joseph Graff said a Sheriff’s deputy trailed the motorcycle for speeding on Route 5 prior to the crash, but terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle. The motorcycle ended up in a field near Fargo Road on the side of Route 63 and the biker died at the scene.

