ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida judge issues injunction against 15 week abortion law, DeSantis to appeal

By Rob Meachem
850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE- A judge in Leon County issued a temporary injunction against Florida’s new abortion law, which went into effect on Friday and bans abortions for women who are...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost governor race to DeSantis, indicted on fraud charges

Andrew Gillum, who was once a rising star in the Democratic party and the Florida gubernatorial candidate who narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, has been charged in a 21-count indictment for wire fraud, conspiracy charges and for making false statements. Mr Gillum, who was formerly the mayor of Tallahassee, and his mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were charged for raising funds fraudulently from "various entities" between 2016 and 2019. The US Department of Justice said the duo allegedly used some of the money to enrich a company run by Ms Lettman-Hicks, who they said disguised the funds as...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

‘A complete disgrace’: Anger as congressional candidate says she doubts women get pregnant from rape

The Republican candidate running in Virginia’s seventh congressional district has come under fire for suggesting that women are less likely to become pregnant from rape. Yesli Vega is campaigning to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger. She was asked about her stance on abortion while campaigning last month, audio obtained by Axios shows. Before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, the Prince William County supervisor and sheriff’s deputy was asked during a campaign stop in Stafford County what she thinks Congress should do if the ruling was to be overturned. She said she supports new restrictions on the state...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#U S Constitution#Politics Courts#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Constitution
The Independent

San Antonio sheriff rips into Gov Abbott for turning migrant trailer tragedy into ‘one big campaign stunt’

The sheriff of Bexar County, which contains San Antonio, has expressed his disappointment and anger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for turning the tractor-trailer tragedy into “one big campaign stunt”.Sheriff Javier Salazar penned a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday accusing Mr Abbott of using the trailer tragedy – in which at least 53 migrants lost their lives — to gain political points.Hours after the victims were found “stacked” inside a tractor-trailer southwest of San Antonio’s downtown on Monday night amid 103F temperatures, Mr Abbott blamed the deaths on Mr Biden and his immigration policies. “These deaths are...
FOXBusiness

Employee fired after refusing to work over Roe v. Wade ruling: 'I’m in mourning'

A Universal Music Group employee said he was fired from his job for refusing to work after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, and claimed the termination showed the company did not support its workers "speaking out" about abortion rights. Michael Lopez, a now-former production coordinator at...
LAW
Newsweek

Impeach Clarence Thomas Petition Hits 1M Signatures: 'Justice is Needed'

A petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has passed a million signatures. The petition was launched earlier this year by advocacy group MoveOn after it emerged that Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, had repeatedly urged aides of former President Donald Trump to try to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, prompting calls for the justice to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
thecentersquare.com

DeSantis administration fires back after Newsom ad inviting Floridians to move to California

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched an advertisement on Independence Day telling Florida residents their freedoms were under attack in the Sunshine State and encouraging them to move to the Golden State instead. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Newsom “might as well light a pile of cash on fire,” suggesting the ad was a waste of money.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats throughout the country show they truly hate the United States

Democrats are often accused of hating the United States, and this past July Fourth weekend, many Democrats confirmed it. When the city of Orlando sent out its community newsletter on Friday, it was supposed to be an advertisement for the annual Independence Day celebrations. Instead, it included anti-American rhetoric that bemoaned the country and the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The city's mayor is Buddy Dyer, a Democrat.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy