NWS Cheyenne: Damaging Winds, 1″ Hail, Heavy Rain Possible Today
By Joy Greenwald
106.3 Cowboy Country
3 days ago
Another round of thunderstorms is expected to pound portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says storms will likely increase in coverage and intensity as they move to...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see new high-temperature records this weekend, with triple-digit highs a possibility in many areas. The agency posted this statement on Friday morning [July 8]:. ''Hot, hot, hot! Hot temperatures will reside...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southeast Wyoming today [July 6]. Showers this morning expected to continue to increase in coverage through the morning hours. With daytime heating, expect thunderstorms to become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. We think the best area for severe storms today will be the southern Nebraska Panhandle. There will be a lot of monsoon moisture in place today to see storms producing heavy rain. A Marginal Risk area for excessive rainfall has been identified for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, along and east of a line from Douglas to Laramie. If encountering water covered roads this afternoon through the evening hours, turn around. Don't drive through flooded areas as the roadway could have been washed away under the flooded areas. Be safe!
Parts east-central Wyoming are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. today, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. The warning includes hazards of golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts for southwestern Niobrara County, northwestern Goshen County and northeastern Platte County. Locations impacted include...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Southeast Wyoming will see a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain today and Thursday ahead of what will be a hot, sunny weekend, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. Showers this morning are likely to continue through noon, after...
If you like your summertime weather hot, you will enjoy this weekend. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says temperatures across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will range well into the mid-to-upper 90s and may hit 100 plus degrees in some areas. The agency posted this statement...
A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and especially in parts of the Nebraska Panhandle. Some storms could feature winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail of up to a quarter in size. The...
It looks like Mother Nature may be planning her own fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, as southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to see scattered thunderstorms every afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says there will be an isolated chance for storms to become strong to...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [Friday, July 1]. The agency posted this statement on its' website:. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and evening. A...
We're not known for traffic jams here in Wyoming. Or, at least, not with cars. Honestly, if it's not Cheyenne Frontier Days, State Fair, or the busy season in Yellowstone, we don't typically have cars backed up on Cowboy State roads. No, our traffic jam sources are a bit more...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are 65 pockets of Laramie County land surrounded by City of Cheyenne boundaries, and city officials are now prioritizing the annexation of that land this year. The pockets contain 127 independently owned properties. They are unincorporated lands that, though surrounded by the city, do not...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It may look like nothing more than a grainy blip, but that blip is something not seen very much in Wyoming. It’s a wolverine and seeing wolverines in Wyoming is really quite rare. In fact, it’s only the second time one has been seen this year — which is a lot.
As we have seen and tasted time and time again, Wyoming has some great beers that are made right here in the Cowboy State. We literally had a taste of several of those earlier this summer at the Wyoming Brewers Festival in June. But what about a brewery that also provides plenty of scenery, along with some adventure as well. It turns out Wyoming has just that. And it is one of just a select few across the country that was picked as having a 'great brew with a stunning view.'
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released more information regarding last month's fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne that resulted in the death of three people. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on June 17 near milepost 383, about three miles west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. According...
If you live in the country you’re bound to see some animal get hit, whether it’s you or your buddy, it’s going to happen at some point. Car collisions are always a high cause of death to animals especially during the winter months. Roads are just easier to walk on than the going through the woods so it’s hard to blame them.
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen one cent in the last week, averaging $4.83 a gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 30.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.51 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $4.24 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $6.10 a gallon, compared to $5.99 a gallon from a week ago.
That's right, summer is heating up! It's time to figure out your weekend plans, but don't worry, I can help you out with that. There are a ton of events going on, so you'll be able to kick back and enjoy your weekend in style. Maybe you'll want to hit up a patio for drinks or lunch or dinner? Maybe taking a walk and checking out things around town? Whatever you're looking to do, I have you covered.
Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.
It's a jam-packed weekend in Laramie. Jubilee Days has arrived, and with it comes carnival rides, rodeo action, and more. Plus, other non-Jubilee events are happening around the city. Seriously, it's a pretty epic assortment of events. Let's check out all Laradise has to offer this weekend:. Friday, July 8.
Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne next Thursday, July 14, as the community celebrates Neighborhood Night Out. Now in its thirteenth year, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. "When neighbors are able to meet and connect...
Comments / 0