NWS Cheyenne: Damaging Winds, 1″ Hail, Heavy Rain Possible Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southeast Wyoming today [July 6]. Showers this morning expected to continue to increase in coverage through the morning hours. With daytime heating, expect thunderstorms to become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. We think the best area for severe storms today will be the southern Nebraska Panhandle. There will be a lot of monsoon moisture in place today to see storms producing heavy rain. A Marginal Risk area for excessive rainfall has been identified for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, along and east of a line from Douglas to Laramie. If encountering water covered roads this afternoon through the evening hours, turn around. Don't drive through flooded areas as the roadway could have been washed away under the flooded areas. Be safe!

2 DAYS AGO