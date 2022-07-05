Power outage expected for parts of Terre Haute Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is reporting that customers in Terre Haute along Wabash Avenue could experience a power outage Tuesday afternoon due to an emergency repair.

According to Duke Energy Spokesman Rick Burger, a wooden cross arm needs to be replaced, which will result in power being out for customers between 19th and 25th streets along Wabash Avenue.

The outage is set to begin at 1 p.m., Burger expects it to last approximately 1 hour before work will be finished and power restored.