ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Power outage expected for parts of Terre Haute Tuesday

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEGGJ_0gVMDioN00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is reporting that customers in Terre Haute along Wabash Avenue could experience a power outage Tuesday afternoon due to an emergency repair.

According to Duke Energy Spokesman Rick Burger, a wooden cross arm needs to be replaced, which will result in power being out for customers between 19th and 25th streets along Wabash Avenue.

The outage is set to begin at 1 p.m., Burger expects it to last approximately 1 hour before work will be finished and power restored.

Comments / 7

Related
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure East of Vincennes Begins Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 50 in Knox County. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 12th, crews will begin work to replace two culverts along US 50 just east of Vincennes. Westbound traffic on US 50 will be restricted near Old US 50. Eastbound...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Plans announced to replace two Terre Haute bridges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

The Vigo County Fair makes its return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local fair is making its way to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this weekend. The Vigo County Fair had its kick off Thursday evening to thank the community members, sponsors, and promoters. The fair will be welcoming back the 4-Her’s and their families, Drew Exposition Carnival, and other events including a concert, with country stars Josh Turner and Joe Nichols on July 17.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Industry
Terre Haute, IN
Business
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Car Show moves to Collett Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 4th annual 12 Points Car Show will be held in Collett Park on Saturday. This is the first time that the show will be held in Collett Park. In previous years, the show was held in 12 Points. 12 Points Revitalization President Jennifer...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘The sky is the limit’: Big plans for 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over the last three years, 12 Points Revitalization has worked to beautify and revitalize the 12 Points area. The group’s mission originally started as a movement to remove trash, graffiti and clean the sidewalks in the area. But what started out a modest effort has turned into a full economic development project.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hoosiers say they need relief from high gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.72. This price is about 15 cents lower than it was this time last month. However, Hoosier drivers are still upset. Vigo County resident Darlene McCaskill said that she has noticed the steady, but slow decline in gas […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Burger
WLFI.com

"It will be the largest of its kind in the world" - Several big investments are coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several multi-million dollar projects will be underway in Terre Haute soon. This includes the much anticipated arrival of Boulder Industries. This comes after months of discussion and debate from city leaders. But after a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, Boulder industries will officially make its presence known here in the Wabash Valley.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 27 thru July 1

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. East Star Buffet, 3059 S. US Hwy 41 – (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Wait station hand sink found dirty. Inside of ice machines found with built up debris. Wall mounted knife rack found with built up debris and table mounted can opener found with built up debris. Observed several flies in kitchen and flies on fly strips in food storage prep areas. On buffet honey dew, cantaloupe, pasta salad, crab salad and pepperoni found at 60-63 degrees.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

National grant set to help renovate historic Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to a national grant, one downtown Terre Haute restaurant will get a facelift. The Saratoga Restaurant was awarded a grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The restaurant will receive $40,000 from the group. Of the money, $30,000 will go towards renovating and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom said the crash was due to […]
SHELBURN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WTWO/WAWV

House fire in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy, when firefighters arrived they found a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Vincennes looks to revitalize local park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For nearly two decades, Lester Square Skate Park has welcomed kids from all over the area. It’s located near 10th and Church Streets. Jesse Cummings was a teenager when he went around Vincennes, Indiana petitioning to get a skate park started. Once the project was completed, it provided the area with something different.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire Crews Dispatched to Fire in Loogootee

Multiple units were dispatched to a barn fire yesterday in Loogootee. The fire was reported at 900 East & East 500 North around 10:40 am. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was caused by lightning. The department also reported that due to the extreme rain, roadways were flooded and navigating the call was a challenge.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WTHI

"The tree in the middle of the road"

Vigo County officials are trying to salvage a local beloved landmark. A Vigo County landmark has seen better days. Find out what the future may hold for "the tree in the middle of the road." It's on Greencastle Road.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Preparations underway for Knox Co. Watermelon Fest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crowd-pleasing festival is returning to Vincennes this August. The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is set to be held over two days at Patrick Henry Square, August 5-6 sponsored by Sparklight. There will be lots to do with the Watermelon Business Challenge hosted by...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy